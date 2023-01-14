3 reasons why India should play an unchanged XI for the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will look to seal a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The Men in Blue have done most things right over their Sri Lankan counterparts thus far. While they won the series opener in Guwahati on the back of their batting might, their bowlers orchestrated a rout of the Sri Lankan batting unit in Kolkata.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hinted after the second ODI that the team will assess conditions in Thiruvananthapuram before deciding if a change or two needs to be made. Here, we analyze three reasons why they must stick with an unchanged XI for the final ODI.

#1 Gives some players the opportunity to find some form

The hosts have done most things right thus far in the two ODIs against Sri Lanka. However, they will hope that a couple of their players regain their best form in the final contest.

Mohammed Shami has made a comeback from injury but has looked rusty with his lines and lengths. A good showing in Thiruvananthapuram will augur well for both his confidence as well as the team heading forward. Shreyas Iyer hasn't converted his starts yet and Hardik Pandya, too, could do with a good knock with the bat.

Backing the same combination instead of going the rest and rotation route will give these players the opportunity to find their best form in a match where the stakes aren't as high as they normally would be. It could just see them let their hair down and come out firing on all cylinders.

#2 Picking the best XI is important in a World Cup year

With Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant unavailable due to injury, India have picked their strongest combination of players thus far for the series. Kuldeep Yadav replaced the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the second ODI and made an instant impact at Eden Gardens.

If this combination of players is close to India's best XI at this point, it is imperative that they give them a long run in a World Cup year. A change or two for the sake of it could remove the level of conviction within the team management as far as the best XI is concerned.

With that in mind, keeping the core group of players tight-knit on the park on a regular basis is important. The hosts will therefore do well to field an unchanged XI against Sri Lanka come Sunday.

#3 Important to sustain winning momentum

While the third ODI against Sri Lanka might be a dead rubber, India will want to seal a whitewash and boost their confidence in what is a massive year in the format. Momentum plays a pivotal role in any sport and in a World Cup year, sustaining that will be instrumental in enhancing the team's confidence.

It is all the more important considering that India lost their previous two ODI rubbers in Bangladesh and New Zealand prior to this series. Picking a settled combination will assist India's cause in gathering a head of steam and hence, sticking with an unchanged XI makes prudent sense.

Can India seal a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka on Sunday? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

