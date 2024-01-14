3 reasons why India removing KL Rahul as the Test wicket-keeper would be the right move

KL Rahul's selection as the wicketkeeper for the Test series against South Africa was a surprise move by the Indian team management. However, the move saw Rahul play an outstanding innings of 101 on a tricky surface in Centurion, and the 31-year-old kept the wickets decently as well.

Having said that, it is also true that Rahul isn't a special wicketkeeper in red-ball cricket. In fact, Rahul didn't keep wickets in any of his 90 first-class matches before the opening Test against South Africa in December last year.

A few days ago, reports suggested that Rahul might play as a specialist batter in the upcoming Test series against England, which is set to commence on January 25.

On the backdrop of those reports, India went on to include as many as three wicket-keeping options for the first two Tests against England. The hosts' squad includes KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel, who earned his maiden call-up to the national side.

Keeping multiple glovesmen in the side has prompted many fans to think that India might well go on to play Rahul as a specialist batter in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why India removing KL Rahul as the Test wicket-keeper would be the right move.

#3 KL Rahul's recent thigh surgery

KL Rahul underwent a successful thigh surgery back in May 2023. Rahul had announced his decision to undergo surgery to fix the issue after he was injured while fielding during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rahul shared photographs of himself walking around on crutches just days after undergoing the surgery. While he made a remarkable comeback in the Asia Cup and even performed magnificently in the ODI World Cup 2023, keeping in Test cricket might aggravate his previous injury.

The wicket-keepers toil hard for numerous hours across days in a Test match and, with England visiting for a long five-match series, Rahul might do well with just fielding in the outfield.

#2 India need KL Rahul, the batter, more

KL Rahul after his century vs South Africa

As much as KL Rahul may have improved his keeping skills of late, there's no denying that he has truly outclassed many batters by amassing runs across every series since his comeback.

Since his return from injury in September 2023, Rahul has been India's second-highest run-getter after Virat Kohli. Across 21 international innings, Rahul has accumulated 947 runs at an average of 63.13, including five half-centuries and three centuries.

Needless to say, his importance as a specialist batter is paramount for Team India. This indicates that Rahul's wicket-keeping skills may not be prioritized in the team's strategy, as they would want him to focus more on his primary skill, i.e., batting.

#1 Rishabh Pant is anyhow India's No. 1 keeper

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

It is a known fact that when Rishabh Pant makes his return to the Indian side, he will certainly reclaim his wicket-keeping role.

The southpaw's aggressive batting style and significant contributions to the team in Test cricket make him a valuable asset, and he is anticipated to be among the first names on the team sheet whenever he is available.

Therefore, it could be wise to start KL Rahul at No. 5 for the Test series against England as a specialist batter. He will have experience there and could possibly be able to play there when Pant recovers.

As we all know, Pant is now in rehabilitation process after his horrific car accident in December 2022. The Delhi Capitals' (DC) batter is likely to participate in the upcoming IPL 2024.

