The ongoing Test (WTC final) is proving to be intriguing. Despite Australia taking a massive lead of 173 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers fought hard on the evening of the third day to give their team a slight chance going into the Test's penultimate day.

Australia leads India by 296 runs with six wickets in hand and will look to extend the lead further to give their bowlers a chance to bowl India out in the fourth innings.

Nathan Lyon, a veteran of 120 Tests and 483 Test wickets could be the biggest threat to team India in the fourth innings. Here is a look at three reasons why team India needs to be wary of the off-spinner in the fourth innings of the Test:

#1 Impressive track record against India:

Nathan Lyon has an impressive track record against India

Nathan Lyon has been a nemesis for Team India in the past. In 27 Test matches against the said opponent, the off-spinner has bagged 117 wickets at an average of 32.29, his highest against any opponent.

In the fourth innings of a Test against India, Lyon becomes more potent and lethal. He has picked up 29 wickets in the fourth innings against India and has proven to be a match-winner for Australia in the past.

Considering Lyon's experience and his past track record against India, he could be the biggest threat for team India in the fourth innings during the run chase.

#2 Pitch has started assisting spinners:

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 2 wickets on day three

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets during the final session of the third day and dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head. The pitch has started offering turn and bounce and Jadeja took full advantage of the surface to trouble the Aussie batsmen.

Traditionally, the Oval pitch deteriorates on days four and five and assists spinners to a great extent. India are likely to bat post the lunch session on day four and Lyon would be raring to bowl at the Indian batsmen in favorable conditions.

Lyon picked up the solitary wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings of the Test in the four overs he bowled. However, he will have to do the bulk of the bowling for Australia in the fourth innings of the Test.

#3 Struggle of India's top and middle-order against Lyon:

Nathan Lyon as mentioned hereinabove has been the chief destroyer of the Indian batting line-up in the past. He has dismissed India's number three batsman Chateshwar Pujara on 13 occasions. Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed on 10 occasions by Lyon whereas the off-spinner has dismissed Rohit Sharma eight times and Virat Kohli seven times.

Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat and Shubman Gill have been Lyon's victims on six, four and three occasions respectively.

This evidences that the top seven of the Indian batting line-up have struggled against Lyon in the past. Lyon will look to have the Indian batting line-up in his spinning web and lead his team to the ICC Test mace.

