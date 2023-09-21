3 reasons why India can't win World Cup 2023 without Shreyas Iyer having a good run at No. 4

India have ticked most of the boxes in the lead-up to the three-match ODI series against Australia and the World Cup 2023.

The opening combination is set and firing on all cylinders. KL Rahul has established himself since his return from injury to plunder runs in the middle order. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav lead a lethal bowling attack.

At the same time, though, there are a couple of grey areas. A few players are vying for one or two middle-order berths, while the role of the secondary spin-bowling all-rounder is still up for grabs.

For the former, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the primary contenders. Shreyas, who has been laid low by persistent back issues for the better part of a year, will look towards the Australia ODIs to stamp his authority on the No. 4 spot.

Here are three reasons why India will not be able to win the World Cup 2023 without Shreyas Iyer succeeding at No. 4.

#3 Shreyas Iyer can take pressure off Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya against spin

Virat Kohli isn't always a reliable aggressive option against spin

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who occupy the remaining middle-order spots, aren't hopeless against spin. They have decent technique and have also been known to occasionally attack opposition spinners with aplomb.

However, they aren't the most reliable batters when taking the aggressive route, especially against left-arm spinners. While Kohli has distinctly struggled while attacking spin in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul and Hardik's form has been rather patchy.

In that regard, Shreyas is worth his weight in gold at No. 4. He is a supremely talented batter against spin and has often plundered the opposition bowlers into submission with his range hitting and strike rotation.

Not much needs to be said about Ravindra Jadeja, who has become a sitting duck against spin. In the midst of all these players, who are assured against pace, a batter of Shreyas' contrasting talents could take the team to the next level.

#2 Ishan Kishan still isn't a convincing middle-order option

The Asia Cup saw Ishan Kishan bat in the middle order for all games except the final

With Suryakumar failing to find his bearings in ODI cricket, Kishan is Shreyas' primary threat for the No. 4 spot.

The southpaw has played a couple of handy knocks in the middle order, with his counter-attacking fifty when India were in a spot of trouble against Pakistan. But despite being a left-hander who adds a different dimension, he isn't the most convincing option.

Kishan has often struggled to rotate strike against the spinners, something that became evident in the latter half of the Asia Cup 2023. Even while adopting a more aggressive approach, he hasn't been able to take intelligent risks.

Kishan's presence at No. 4 could seriously hamper India's chances if they come across slow and low pitches. Shreyas, on the other hand, would elevate their standing amid such conditions.

#1 Shreyas Iyer is a monster in the ODI middle overs

Shreyas Iyer in action, New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Shreyas Iyer is as good as they come in the middle overs of an ODI. Over his career, he averages 47.6 and strikes at 93.9 between overs 10 and 40.

More importantly, the batter's numbers against spin are nothing short of otherworldly. In 32 innings, he has an average of 79.2 and a strike rate of 103.8 against spin.

Without considering the composition of the playing XI and other names in contention, Shreyas would probably walk into any ODI side in the world when fit. His accomplishments over the last two years contribute towards that claim.

The No. 4 spot has been a major cause for concern for the Men in Blue, especially in and around World Cups. If Shreyas is at his best, though, that's one question they have a clear answer to.

