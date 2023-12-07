3 reasons for Indian fans to watch BBL 2023-24

The 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) kickstarts with a contest between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba on Thursday. The premier T20 competition in Australia has delivered several memorable moments in the past, and it arguably kickstarts the T20 extravaganza which leads up to the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

There have been some changes introduced to the BBL ahead of its 13th season. The playoff format has been changed, with five teams no longer qualifying for the knockout stages. In addition, following a discussion with the broadcasters, the number of matches have been reduced to 44 per season.

The reduction of matches just concentrates the action on offer, and there will be a keen set of eyes on the league as usual, right after the culmination of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The upcoming season is bound to be rife with thrilling encounters and memorable performances, before a winner is crowned.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons for Indian fans to watch BBL 2023-24

#1 Innovation

Although the BBL may lack in terms of sheer star power and audience pull when compared to the dominant Indian Premier League (IPL), it makes up for the deficiency with innovation.

Right from the start, the Australian T20 league has pioneered innovation which is an inspiration for the rest of the cricketing world. Right from the Zing Bails, now a common sight in international cricket, to the umpire cam, the bat flip as well as on-field rules such as the power surge and the impact player rule, BBL has been a pathway for such changes.

While some of the changes have worked, and some have not, the culture of trying out something new and being different from the rest is what makes BBL different from the rest of the leagues.

Even in the 2023-24 season, the viewers will have a different outlook in terms of watching the matches, as they include almost a constant stream of interaction between the commentators and the players on the field. This gives a broader view of the midset of the players as well as the playing conditions.

#2 Quality

BBL is currently witnessing its 13th edition, and one of the prime reasons behind its longevity is the sheer quality. Australia have not entirely embraced the shortest format compared to the longer formats of the game, but they have produced some quality players that are made for T20 cricket. The competition has had a huge role to play in the development of such players.

With a solid blend of reputed international players as well, who are now dispersed well across all franchises courtesy of the draft, there is a lot of quality on offer. The tussle between talented players on the field leads to better matches.

More often than not, the shortest format naturally delivers close contests, if they are played between two evenly matches sides. There will be one-sided contests on offer as well, depending on the form of the teams, but the viewers can expect high quality matches for the most part.

#3 Spectacle

There is hardly a cricket fan who despises cricketing action in Australia. The lush green outfield, the large boundaries, the modern-day venues, are all just a spectacle to behold. It comes across as an interesting contrast of scenery as well as conditions from the Indian venues. Australia recently hosted the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was a huge success.

As an added element for the Indian fans, the BBL matches will be broadcasted almost at an ideal time. The average working individual finds it difficult to keep track of leagues like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Hundred due to the time difference, but that is not the case with the BBL.

Who will win the 2023-24 edition of the competition? Let us know what you think.