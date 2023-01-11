3 reasons why Ishan Kishan is not the answer to India's opening troubles in ODI cricket

Team India's batting approach in ODIs has come under criticism over the last three years, with many fans and experts believing that the Men in Blue need to be more aggressive at the top.

India seem to have moved past Shikhar Dhawan, who was recently dropped from the ODI squad. They are currently opening the innings with captain Rohit Sharma and youngster Shubman Gill, with the duo getting the side off to a great start in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, was on the bench for the series opener despite his record-breaking double century. The southpaw has become a staple of the white-ball setup over the last two years, but it might not be the right time for him to become a regular in the 50-over format at the top of the order.

Here are three reasons why Ishan Kishan is not the answer to India's opening troubles in ODI cricket.

#3 Ishan Kishan hasn't faced the world's best ODI teams so far

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Ishan Kishan has played nine ODI innings for Team India. None of them have been against Australia, New Zealand, England or Pakistan, which are the four sides placed above the Men in Blue in the ICC men's ODI team rankings.

The southpaw has played three matches against South Africa at home, but the other oppositions he has faced - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh - aren't among the best in the world. So while he has done well, with an average of 53 and a strike rate of 111.97 in his ODI career, his numbers may not be an accurate reflection of his ability as an opener.

India are bound to face the best teams in the world in the upcoming World Cup, and Kishan hasn't been tested yet. His disappointing List A average of 38.79 further adds weight to the belief that he hasn't cracked the format so far.

Unfortunately, Kishan might run into problems when he is eventually tasked with countering a higher standard of opposition...

#2 Ishan Kishan's technique and consistency have been found wanting at times

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Ishan Kishan has been sent back by left-arm orthodox spinners in four of his nine dismissals in ODIs. It should be a favorable match-up for the left-hander but he hasn't been able to counter them thus far, much like fellow keeper Rishabh Pant.

Kishan has been found wanting against swing and seam as well, with many questioning whether he has the technique to succeed as an opener right now. In the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka got the ball to move around and dismissed him for two single-digit scores in rather amateur fashion.

As a player who has sometimes gotten stuck on slow pitches and been outfoxed on others, Kishan might not be ready for the 50-over format at the international level.

#1 Shubman Gill should be perfect for India ahead of a home World Cup

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

In contrast, Shubman Gill has played six of his 16 ODIs against the top four teams in the ICC men's ODI rankings. He has a career average of 58.23 and a strike rate of 100.53, numbers that cannot be ignored. More importantly, the young opener has a List A average of 49.52, showing that he has the temperament to be consistent in the format.

Gill should be perfect for India ahead of a home World Cup. He's an assured player of spin and has been able to find the boundaries in the opening powerplay. The 23-year-old's conversion rate still isn't great, with five fifties and one hundred, but he's bound to sort out those concerns soon.

Gill is technically adept and supremely consistent for his age. When India have him and others like Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings, Kishan might have to fall back in the pecking order.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Which position will suit Ishan Kishan more in ODI cricket? Opener Middle-order batter 0 votes