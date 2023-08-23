Jasprit Bumrah's comeback from injury couldn't have transpired any better than it has in the first two T20Is between India and Ireland. The captain has bowled as well as he ever has and proven to be in excellent rhythm, leading his team to a series win in the process.

Consequently, Bumrah and fellow fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who is also on the comeback trail from injury, have been named in the 17-member contingent for the Asia Cup. The continental competition commences at the end of this month.

India will face Ireland in the third and final T20I at The Village in Malahide, Dublin on Wednesday, August 23. With the series in the bag, it remains to be seen if the Men in Blue ring in a change or two.

There's definitely merit in giving Bumrah a rest ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Let's assess three reasons as to why India must do so:

#1 India must tread with caution regarding Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Asia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah has ticked off the major objective that the Indian think-tank would have wanted from him - rhythm, form and confidence upon his return from injury.

In the T20I series so far, Bumrah has bowled at decent pace and has fired his yorkers like only he can. While class remains permanent, it was also going to be important to see if he was rushed back once again or if the timing of his return was perfect.

Going by how Bumrah has bowled so far, it seems like the latter holds true. Yet, any opportunity to give your lead fast bowler a rest is something that the team must latch onto. More so with the Asia Cup beginning in a week's time, as well as the factors of travel and jet lag to account for.

In this regard, Bumrah sitting out the final T20I to rejuvenate himself won't be a bad idea at all.

#2 It will give India an opportunity to try out players on the bench

Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are the two backup seamers in India's contingent in Ireland at this point. Both players will be chomping at the bit to get out there and stake a claim for more permanent honors should they be drafted into the XI on Wednesday.

While Mukesh played a major chunk of the West Indian tour across formats, Avesh warmed the benches as he was part of the T20I setup. It is important to note that both players in question are part of the squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou next month, and getting an international game under their belt would do wonders for their confidence.

Here lies an opportunity to build towards that event, and at least one of them ought to be tried on Wednesday. Resting Bumrah can help open up that spot and serve multiple purposes.

#3 This is a good time to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a taste of captaincy

India have had multiple captains across formats over the last 18 to 24 months for various reasons. They are set to have another man at the helm, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the Asian Games squad in Hangzhou in September.

As it turns out, Gaikwad is also the team's vice-captain for the ongoing rubber in Ireland. While one can argue that an international game is not a place to learn and try out someone in the role of captaincy, India might want to chance it keeping the long-term in mind.

Gaikwad is used to captaining Maharashtra in domestic cricket, but international cricket is a different kettle of fish altogether. Walking out to lead the Men in Blue directly in the Asian Games will be a massive responsibility, and getting a prior taste of it might just help ease his way into it.

Gaikwad is also bound to feel confident on the back of fluent runs so far in the series. This is perhaps the best time to have him lead the team, and that's something India can try out by giving Bumrah a rest.

