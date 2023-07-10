3 reasons why Marnus Labuschagne's form is a worry for Australia after loss in 3rd Ashes Test 

While Australia still lead the Ashes 2023 2-1 after the loss at Headingley, Marnus Labuschagne's form is something that has caught the attention of almost everyone in the cricketing fraternity.

The star batter also lost his No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings due to his inconsistent performances in the first three Ashes 2023 Tests. In six innings, Labuschagne has scored just 44 runs at a modest average of 24 and is looking like a shadow of himself.

England's plan at the start of the Ashes would have been to keep Marnus Labuschagne quiet and so far they have done it well. However, somewhere the right-hander himself is responsible for his low scores and would be frustrated because of the high standards that he has set for himself.

On that note, let's take a look at three major reasons why Australia will be worried about Marnus Labuschagne's form:

#3 Inconsistent opening partnership for Australia

Usman Khawaja has been sensational for Australia so far, with 336 runs in three Tests at an average of 59.33. However, his partnership with David Warner hasn't given the visitors the consistent start that they need.

Warner's woeful form has seen Labuschagne get exposed to the new ball a lot more than he would have expected. Australia need their No.3 to lay a platform for a big score with the opening partnership not firing.

However, Labuschagne's failures have compounded this issue and put a lot of pressure on the middle order and the lower middle order to constantly bail the team out of trouble.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne's modes of dismissal

What would be extremely frustrating for both Labuschagne and Australia is that the right-hander hasn't looked completely out of touch. He has gotten off to starts multiple times this series but has just found a way to get dismissed.

Be it his loose shots outside the off-stump or his slog-sweep against Moeen Ali that found the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Labuschagne was distraught with the shot selection and that's one area where he hardly goes wrong when on song.

#1 England's bowling attack looks more potent

England will probably not just have the momentum after the win at Headingley but also might have found out their best bowling combination for the remainder of the series. Chris Woakes' accuracy and Mark Wood's searing pace were the points of difference in Headingley and these are red flags for Australia moving forward.

Moreover, the batting depth that the two pacers provide England with has given them further cushioning to go hard at the Aussies. This makes it even more imperative for Marnus Labuschagne to find his mojo in the remaining two Tests if the visitors want to win their first Ashes series on English soil since 2001.

