3 reasons why Moeen Ali retiring from Tests is the right call 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his 'final' retirement from Test cricket following an unlikely comeback in the 2023 Ashes. He was asked to slot in for the injured Jack Leach and made a lasting impact with his performances with both the bat and ball.

Playing red-ball cricket after almost two years certainly had its drawbacks with injuries to his finger and groin over the course of the series. In his final act in whites, Moeen claimed three crucial wickets on the final day of the 2023 Ashes to guide England to a 49-run win and level the five-match series at 2-2.

The all-rounder has had a memorable Test career with England and leaves the stage on a high note. Several predicted Moeen to continue and stretch his second life as a Test player, especially with a tour of India coming up.

However, he made it clear that his comeback was solely for the Ashes series as a contingency plan.

Moeen told Sky Sports after England's win at The Oval:

"It's been amazing. I'm chuffed that I can finish with a win against Australia and play a little bit of a helping hand. I've had a good run and I've really enjoyed playing Test cricket for England and representing everybody in this country."

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Moeen Ali retiring from Tests again is the right decision.

#1 England moving in a new direction with spin all-rounders

Jack Leach will remain England's first-choice spinner after his recovery, considering the faith that Ben Stokes bestows upon him. The team will be heavily considering other credible spin bowling options, especially for the India tour as well as for the future.

England used Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed during the away series against Pakistan and it worked wonders. The duo offer variety to the attack and know their way around a bat as well. England also have the experienced left-arm spinner Liam Dawson as an option.

In a nutshell, England are covered in the spin-bowling department across all fronts and it only makes sense that Ali paves the way for the next players in the pipeline to make an impression, just as he did when he broke through the system years ago.

#2 White ball and franchise cricket are rightly his priority considering his age

During his first retirement in September 2021, Moeen Ali asserted that the decision was primarily taken to prolong his career as a cricketer. As a result, if he persists with red-ball county cricket and Test matches, he would be cutting his career short since white-ball cricket is here to stay.

The all-rounder is a vital member of England's white-ball setup and represents numerous franchises around the world in T20 leagues. When a cricketer reaches a certain age in the modern era, he is faced with a conundrum over how much and what kind of cricket does he want to play.

There are players like James Anderson, who solely play Test cricket, and have made the right call taking age and their prowess in the format into account. On the other hand, there are numerous players who have retired from red-ball cricket to play the less load-bearing shorter formats and prolong their careers in the process.

Moeen belongs in the latter category and arguably had a good stint in white-ball cricket after his retirement in Tests in 2021. Now with Test cricket out of the way once again, he can switch his focus back to white-ball cricket and has a number of interesting assignments coming up, including the ODI World Cup.

#3 Right timing

The majority of veteran cricketers plot the perfect farewell, but things still find a way to collapse and happy endings are a rare sight in the form. Bowing out at a grand stage at an untenable level of prowess is the ideal setting for many as a farewell, while some do believe in giving it their all until there is nothing left and leaving in silence.

Much like Stuart Broad got his perfect farewell with an Ashes Test win at The Oval against a solid Australian outfit, Moeen Ali shared the spotlight with him. The all-rounder not only relished the win but also played a crucial hand in getting the team over the line.

His dismissal of Travis Head post the rain break was arguably the turning point on the final day. The wicket triggered a collapse and he also chipped in with the wickets of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh in his spell.

Coming in as an eleventh-hour replacement, he did a splendid job and by helping his team's cause, he can walk out with his head held high, just like he did with Stuart Broad after the end of the 2023 Ashes at The Oval.

Has Moeen Ali made the right decision to step away from Tests despite a solid Ashes campaign? Let us know what you think.