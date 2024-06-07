New Zealand have consistently performed well on the big stage but have failed to win titles. The T20 World Cup 2024 provides yet another opportunity for Kane Williamson’s side to bring glory to their nation. New Zealand will face Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament at Province Stadium, in Guyana, on Friday, June 7.

The Black Caps have some amazing players in their squad who can win matches on any given day. Devon Conway is back after missing the IPL due to an injury. The duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will take on the responsibilities in the pace bowling department. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will handle the spin bowling.

New Zealand’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee.

The Kiwi outfit looks strong and will be looking to bring its A-game to create memorable moments in the tournament. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why New Zealand are the favorites to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

3 reasons why New Zealand are favourites to win T20 World Cup 2024

#1 New Zealand boast a perfectly balanced squad

The Black Caps look strong on paper and are certainly favorites to lift the trophy if they play to their full potential. Along with experienced top-order batters like Devon Conway and captain Kane Williamson, New Zealand also have the likes of Finn Allen, who’s known for his attacking style of play. Then there's Rachin Ravindra, who was outstanding for the Black Caps in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

They are also a team that has match-winning all-rounders in the form of Jimmy Neesham and Michael Bracewell. Meanwhile, every cricket fan must be aware of Trent Boult’s knack for picking wickets with the new ball.

The West Indies pitches will help spinners as the tournament progresses, and for that, they have the likes of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santer. Overall, New Zealand look good, and their fans will have high hopes for them.

#2 Black Caps are among the best at adapting to different conditions

New Zealand have done considerably well when it comes to adapting to different conditions. They have excelled while playing away from home in ICC tournaments. The Black Caps reached the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup held in England and Wales; they were also the runners-up at the 2021 T20 World Cup played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

They also reached the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. New Zealand have a squad that can adapt to different conditions and have players of all sorts. Another thing that favors them is that all of their matches are held in the West Indies and not in the States, allowing them to plan accordingly.

#3 Big match players who have been consistent in ICC tournaments

New Zealand boast many big-match players who know how to perform on the big stage. The current squad boasts 11 players who were part of the 2021 T20 World Cup team that reached the finals. The Black Caps have, on numerous occasions, shown their talent and as mentioned, have reached the knockout stages of ICC tournaments regularly in the past.

Players like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Kane Williamson have all demonstrated their ability to win tournaments in T20 leagues across the globe. However, in what may be their final T20 World Cup together, the boys from New Zealand will try to make history by winning the first one for their nation.

