"I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second" - Trent Boult on his decision to feature as a freelance cricketer 

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult marks his return to international cricket in the upcoming tour of England and the ensuing 2023 ODI World Cup. He was last seen in national colors during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, following which he has been competing in multiple T20 franchise leagues across the globe.

Boult controversially declined a central contract from New Zealand Cricket, which does not make him a first-choice candidate in bilateral series'. However, he continues to represent the Kiwis in crucial matches, such as in the ICC events.

In 2023, he participated in the International League T20 (ILT20), the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. He was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the MLC with 23 scalps as the MI New York (MINY) won the title.

After being named in the 15-man squad for the four-match ODI series against England, beginning on August 30, Boult joined the squad for training at the Bay Oval.

"Nice to be back involved and just excited, really. It wasn’t an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble, in a way. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket, I just respected the fact that my career’s so long and just tried to make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler," he told reporters.

"I’m definitely as hungry as ever to represent the country and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months," Boult added.

When asked whether he will continue as a freelance T20 cricketer after the World Cup or return to New Zealand cricket with a central contract, he replied

“I don’t know, I’m a dad first and a lower-order all-rounder second.”

Apart from Boult, all-rounder Kyle Jamieson also marks a return to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Kiwis are also eagerly keeping an eye on Kane Williamson's recovery from an ACL injury. The ace batter is currently in doubt to play the entire 2023 World Cup.

“I still respect the international game immensely" - Trent Boult

The left-arm seamer's last ODI appearance came during the ODI series against Australia in September 2022. He has largely played the shortest format since being out of the central contract list.

Trent Boult stated that he still has the hunger to play international cricket, especially to lift the ODI World Cup title that New Zealand agonizingly lost out on four years ago.

“I still respect the international game immensely and it plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream and the ODI World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion.. I’m just thinking about lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago so that’s the focus,” he explained.

New Zealand lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final to England following a tied encounter and a subsequent tied Super Over. Eoin Morgan and Co. were crowned champions due to their superior boundary count.