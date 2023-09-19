3 reasons why picking Ravichandran Ashwin in India's squad for the Australia ODIs is a wrong move

Stuck without off-spinners in the scheme of things for the World Cup 2023, Team India have finally decided to pick two of them - Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar - in the squad for the upcoming ODIs against Australia.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma had hinted at the possibility of bringing Ashwin back into the fold against Australia, and the team management have made the call in the wake of Axar Patel's injury.

India's squad for the first two ODIs against Australia: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for the 3rd ODI against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

However, it might not be the smartest choice. Experts and fans have questioned the nature of the decision, which goes against the structure of the side India have attempted to build over the last few years.

Here are three reasons why picking Ravichandran Ashwin in India's squad for the Australia ODIs is a wrong move.

#3 It's a last-minute decision

When was the last time Ashwin was an ODI regular?

It's safe to say that India could benefit from having an off-spinner in the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav being the only bowler capable of turning his stock delivery away from left-handers. With Washington Sundar struggling with injuries, the Men in Blue could use a bowler of Ashwin's experience and pedigree.

However, they should've made the decision earlier, when they realized that Sundar's body wasn't holding up after a spate of injuries across formats. India are suddenly thrusting Ashwin, who has played only two ODIs since January 2017, into the thick of things for a World Cup.

Before questioning Ashwin's capabilities, we must first acknowledge a very pertinent point - last-minute decisions generally don't turn out well, and India know that better than anyone.

#2 Ashwin's batting and fielding might not have the upside India want

Can Ashwin keep up with the demands of white-ball cricket?

Ashwin is one of India's greatest-ever Test cricketers, beyond a doubt. But can his body withstand the rigors of the limited-overs formats, which are definitely more taxing? And can his batting, which has won India a handful of games in the longest format, translate into something meaningful in ODIs?

So far, it hasn't been the case. Ashwin's slowness across the turf and general lack of athleticism was one of the biggest reasons behind him being dropped from the ODI side, and he averages 16.44 at a strike rate of 86.96 in the format. The all-rounder has only one half-century to his name.

While Ashwin is certainly an improved batter, he is now 37 years old and has a Test career at stake. It would be a risk to ask him to feature in a tournament as important as the World Cup, especially when his batting and fielding might not meet the side's standards.

#1 Ashwin's ODI numbers over the last few years don't make for great reading

Ashwin has found wickets hard to come by in his last few ODIs

Ashwin was very much in the ODI reckoning until 2015, a calendar year in which he scalped 21 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 4.28. Since then, though, he hasn't been able to keep up with the evolution of the format.

Two new balls, field restrictions in the middle overs, general improved attacking intent of batters - there are several reasons that could be attributed to Ashwin seemingly losing his wicket-taking threat in ODIs. He has often been criticized for being too defensive with his strategies.

Ashwin's numbers reflect the same. Over 2016 and 2017, the off-spinner managed only 10 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate touching six. In the two ODIs he played at the start of 2022, he recorded one wicket at an economy rate of 6.05.

Ashwin's bowling averages against the best oppositions are another cause for concern - 49.06 vs Australia, 28 vs England, 39 vs New Zealand, 37.6 vs Pakistan, 62.14 vs South Africa and 38.5 vs Bangladesh.

Ashwin is a world-class bowler who definitely has what it takes to play an integral part in India's ODI success. Until now, though, he hasn't lived up to his billing.

