3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna should be a certainty in India's XI for 1st Test vs South Africa

Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, Team India are currently preparing for the second leg of their white-ball tour, a three-game ODI rubber. After that, the real attraction will commence - a two-match World Test Championship assignment.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. While they came close in their last trip to the Rainbow Nation, a combination of losing their bearings under pressure and some poor tactical decisions nipped what would've been a historic achievement in the bud.

The visitors have named a fairly strong squad for their upcoming Test assignment, one that even features a couple of uncapped players. Prasidh Krishna, who has lost his place in the Indian T20I setup after a run of poor form, is one of the those names.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

Here are three reasons why Prasidh Krishna should be a certainty in India's XI for the first Test against South Africa.

#3 Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the Tests

The BCCI have announced that Mohammed Shami, who hasn't been in action since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup, has been ruled out of the South Africa Test series.

Without their in-form fast bowler, India will need to scramble for replacements. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj seem set to be the frontline quicks, while Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur are the other options.

Prasidh should have an edge over Mukesh and Thakur. He has picked up 54 wickets in 12 first-class matches at an average of 17.29 and an economy rate under three, and he is certainly the most well-rounded bowler of the trio.

Now that Shami isn't available, India will need to pick an out-and-out pacer to replace him. And that's just what Prasidh is.

#2 Prasidh Krishna has already gotten used to South African conditions

In a recent red-ball game between India A and South Africa A, Prasidh Krishna was one of the standout performers.

The tall fast bowler picked up five wickets in the first innings to help the visitors bundle South Africa A out for 319. He ran through the lower order with scary ease and also dismissed the hosts' leading scorer, Jean du Plessis, for a well-made 106.

Prasidh has already gotten used to South African conditions, and the A team outing would've helped his planning and preparation on several fronts. Even though it will be his debut if he features in the opening Test against the Proteas, he won't be in a completely unknown setting.

#1 Prasidh Krishna's bowling is tailormade for South African conditions, and he's an unknown factor

Prasidh Krishna hits the deck hard

As a tall bowler who can hit the deck hard and generate steep bounce off a length, Prasidh Krishna is tailormade for South African conditions. The 27-year-old will be deadly on pitches where there's pace, bounce and lateral movement, something that cannot be said about the likes of Mukesh and Thakur.

Moreover, Prasidh hasn't played Test cricket before, and the Protea batters will have to deal with an unknown. They wouldn't have seen much of him with the red ball, and such a factor could prove decisive in the series.

There were talks that Prasidh should be part of the XI for the first Test even before news of Shami's unavailability surfaced, with certain experts opining that he should play ahead of Mohammed Siraj, for one. That's a testament to the fact that of all the countries in the world, South Africa would probably suit his bowling the most.

Now that a spot has opened up, Prasidh's case to be picked has only strengthened.

