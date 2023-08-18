3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna's form will be watched closely in the IND vs IRE T20s

Prasidh Krishna is a part of the India squad that will play the three-match T20I series against Ireland from August 18 to 23. The right-arm fast bowler from Karnataka is returning to professional cricket after 5 months. He suffered a back injury after India's tour of Zimbabwe last year, which ruled him out of this year's IPL and the subsequent international matches.

Krishna has represented India in 14 ODIs and picked up 25 wickets at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 5.32. He is yet to make his T20 international debut. In the IPL, he has picked up 49 wickets in 51 matches at an economy rate of 8.92 and an average of 34.76.

In this piece, we talk about the importance of Prasidh Krishna's form in the larger scheme of things.

#1 Could make his case for the T20 WC next year

A solid performance in this series could keep Prasidh Krishna in contention for the T20 World Cup next year. While he might not be a starter in the playing eleven, it will be an excellent opportunity to test his abilities.

Although Ireland may not be the strongest opponent, India must not take this challenge lightly. Ireland's batting lineup has shown a lot of promise with Harry Tector, Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in their ranks.

India would look to win this series comfortably, despite most of their first-choice players not playing. Therefore, the primary goal remains winning matches regardless of the opponent.

#2 Could be in the reserves at the World Cup

While it is pretty unlikely that Prasidh Krishna can break into the ODI World Cup squad now, he might make it to the squad reserves. The lanky fast bowler has shown immense promise in the 50 over format, and will be a suitable backup option in case there are any further injuries leading into the World Cup.

Krishna is a terrific wicket-taking option in the format - his ODI and List A record suggests that he picks up a wicket in less than every 5 overs. Plus, he has played most of his ODIs on home soil.

#3 Could be an integral part of India's long-term plans

India have had a lack of success in overseas Tests in recent times. The absence of a tall bowler like Ishant Sharma was felt in the South Africa tour, where they lost the series 2-1 after winning the first game.

Although T20 and Test are completely different formats in terms of skillset, some game time for Prasidh Krishna at the international level will help the management in gauging his ability for the long term across all formats.

If he gets into good rhythm in this series, it could prove to be beneficial for the team management in the long run.