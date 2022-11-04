3 reasons why Rishabh Pant could be a good T20I opener

There has been plenty of discourse around the exclusion of Rishabh Pant from the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. He was, after all, one of the poster boys and captained the side in the build-up to the tournament. So, what went wrong?

The Delhi wicketkeeper was dropped from the team during the Asia Cup, with Dinesh Karthik being preferred as the first-choice keeper.

The decision was largely down to the veteran's expertise as the finisher doubled with Pant's lack of form in recent games.

Since then, there have been a few suggestions about India opening the batting with the 25-year-old, especially with KL Rahul struggling to find his form.

Let's take a look at three reasons why that could be a good move for both the player and the team.

#1 Pant gives India a left-hander at the top of the order

Left-handed batters at the top of the order have proved to be a valuable addition across formats. However, with more focus on match-ups and tactics in the shortest format, the inclusion of a southpaw at the top becomes crucial.

In the second T20I against England in July, Pant opened the batting for India for the first time in his international career. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a brisk 26 off 15 balls, showing bucketloads of intent in the powerplay.

It is a role he has played before with the U-19 side. He also opened the batting for India in the warm-up games in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. With his struggles in the middle order in recent times, it could be an inspired move that works out for the player as well as the team.

#2 Will help India make the most of the powerplays

Team India have had issues with their approach in the powerplays, often struggling to make the most of the field restrictions. There has been enough chatter about the change in the template the team wants to adopt, but there has been little evidence of it in the T20 World Cup so far.

Slotting Pant in at the top of the order could help the team address that issue. As an opening batter, the Delhi Capitals captain averages 35 at a strike rate of 165. This is higher than both Rahul, who averages 46 at 139, and Rohit Sharma, who averages 30 at 136.

Finn Allen's quickfire knock against Australia in the tournament opener has proved how impactful quick starts can prove to be. With his intent and unique style of aggression, Pant will be a high-upside player for India, who will help the team make the most of the field restrictions.

#3 Suits his style of play

Pant's exploits in the longer formats of the game are a well-established fact now. The 25-year-old has been proving his doubters wrong throughout his career and will come good sooner rather than later in the shortest format as well.

The Delhi batter has got most of his opportunities in the middle order. In all T20s, he has scored 3163 runs at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 31. The numbers suggest that he should be backed even in the middle order.

However, the team management has a shot at getting the best out of him by promoting him to the top of the order in the shortest format. A large part of Pant's success in the Test arena is down to his game against pacers and his strength to maneuver the gaps on the field.

As an opener in the shortest format, Pant will have the opportunity to do just that. In 19 T20 matches as an opener, he has scored 627 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 165, suggesting that the numbers back the claim too, albeit with a shorter sample size.

