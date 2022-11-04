3 reasons why India should try Suryakumar Yadav in Tests

Suryakumar Yadav is riding a wonderful run of form for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Such has been his prowess in the shortest format that he now sits atop the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is.

Combining both consistency and versatility, the Mumbai batter hasn't put a foot wrong for the Men in Blue in T20Is. While he has blown hot and cold in ODIs thus far, he is yet to represent India in Test cricket.

On the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested that Suryakumar was an all-format player and that he could succeed at No. 5 in Tests. It is worth noting that Suryakumar was called up to the Indian Test squad during the tour of England in 2021, but he didn't get to play.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A story of dedication, motivation and the spirit of never giving up 🏻



We present you, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in Men’s cricket



#CricketTwitter Suryakumar Yadav’s journey to the top will be studied, talked about and will be remembered for the ages to comeA story of dedication, motivation and the spirit of never giving upWe present you, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in Men’s cricket Suryakumar Yadav’s journey to the top will be studied, talked about and will be remembered for the ages to come ❤️A story of dedication, motivation and the spirit of never giving up 👊🏻We present you, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in Men’s cricket 🔥🔥🔥#CricketTwitter https://t.co/0FVwC62vaQ

There is no denying the talent that the 32-year-old Mumbaikar possesses to make it big across formats. Let's look at three reasons why India should try him in Tests as well:

#1 Solid first-class record

Suryakumar's first-class record speaks for itself. While he hasn't been in the scheme of things for India A in the format, he is vastly experienced, having played 77 matches in the multi-day format.

The right-handed batter has compiled 5326 runs at an average of 44.01, scoring 26 half-centuries and 14 centuries along the way. A highest score of 200 shows his penchant for playing long innings as well.

While one might argue that there are many on the Indian first-class circuit boasting better numbers, this remains a solid record in its own right.

#2 Versatile game against pace and spin

Suryakumar has made a name for himself as an elite hitter of spin bowling in T20 cricket. But there is a touch of class that comes with it too, as his sweeps and inside-out lofts over extra cover suggest.

The manner in which he has taken to the pace and bounce of the pitches in Australia is further proof of his versatility against all kinds of bowling in general. While it does come with a high-risk approach, his first-class numbers are proof enough of his ability to play the situation.

Test cricket requires skills of the highest caliber against all types of bowling. Suryakumar certainly has it in abundance and can definitely deliver if given the opportunity.

#3 A good fit for an impending transition

India's Test batting unit will soon enter a period of transition, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara all on the wrong side of their thirties. Ajinkya Rahane has been discarded altogether while Hanuma Vihari has also been dropped from the tour of Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz Khan has been piling up runs for fun on the domestic circuit, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer could be the next flagbearers. You'd think that Suryakumar could also make a decent fit for a spot in the middle order in the period of the impending transition.

Michael Hussey debuted late for Australia but enjoyed a fruitful career in his own right. Devon Conway, too, has had to wait to make his Test debut but has taken to the format like a duck to water for New Zealand.

There is no reason why Suryakumar can't do the same for India in the middle order should an opportunity arise. Given the need to carefully pick players who can see through the transition smoothly, he is one of those options who could prove to be effective in that regard.

Do you think Suryakumar Yadav will be a good fit for India's Test team? Let us know in the comments below!

Also read: T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Virat Kohli could finish as the highest run-scorer

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Should India give Suryakumar Yadav a run in Test cricket? Yes No 0 votes