3 reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad must start for India in the Sri Lanka T20s

With the Indian men's T20I side going through a bit of a rejig after a disappointing year in 2022, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and other young players are expected to get their opportunity in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The white-ball series kicks off on Tuesday (3rd January) with the first of three T20Is to be played in Mumbai. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, for which most of the senior team is expected to return.

Hence, this three-match T20I series is going to be a good platform for the younger players to make their mark on the international stage. Gaikwad is one of those notable players, with the 25-year-old battling it out to force his way into the side.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener hasn't done much wrong in the limited chances he has got and will be hoping to make it count in the upcoming series. On that note, we take a look at three reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad must start for India in the series against Sri Lanka:

#1 Gaikwad has piled on the runs in the domestic circuit

2022 was the year for Ruturaj Gaikwad on the domestic circuit. The 25-year-old scored runs for fun in the domestic white-ball tournaments to break down the selection door for himself. He scored 295 runs in six matches at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 146.77, including a couple of centuries.

In the longer format at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was the second-highest run-scorer. He scored 660 runs at an astounding average of 220 and a strike rate of 113.60. Gaikwad also scored 4 tons in the tournament.

The Maharastra batter hasn't been able to replicate the same form in the limited opportunities he has got with the national side. However, this series in the new year might be the time for him to take the international circuit by storm as well.

#2 He has shown his pedigree at the highest level

Ever since joining the Chennai Super Kings, Gaikwad has shown his class in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Maharashtra batter has scored 1207 runs at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 130.35 in 36 matches in the cash-rich league.

He also played a pivotal role in helping his side win the title in 2021. The CSK opener was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, winning the Orange Cap with 635 runs to his name. He already has 10 half-centuries and a century in the IPL and will be eager to bring the same form into the international circuit.

#3 Excellent against the spinners

The Chennai Super Kings opener is one of the best players of spin in the Indian side. Against the challenge of the Sri Lankan spinners, most notably Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, India might want to persist with Gaikwad at the top of the order to play the match-up.

In 30 innings where he has faced the spinners, the 25-year-old has scored 533 runs with an average of 53 and a strike rate of 136. He has only been dismissed by the spinners on ten occasions in these matches, and generally enjoys taking the attack to the slower bowlers with his proactive batting approach.

Poll : Should Ruturaj Gaikwad be the first-choice opener for India in the T20Is against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes