3 reasons why Sanju Samson would have been key a player in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson has been left out of the 15-member squad announced by the Indian cricket team that will be traveling to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson has also failed to make the cut for the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Fans are unhappy with the decision and have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh It's very shocking Sanju Samson is not in any India's squad, not in T20 world cup squad and not even for Australia and South Africa series.

Sanju Samson has been in and out of the squad multiple times throughout his career. It is undeniable that he is a talented batter who, even after multiple good performances and a good IPL season, has found it difficult to find a spot in the regular Indian Squad.

Indian cricket team fans are voicing their disappointment on Twitter with him missing out even though he has performed well in the opportunities he has received this year.

Anurag ™ @RightGaps @BCCI Have some shame ignore Samson and picking Undeserving players..this is why we never won trophies since 2013 @BCCI Have some shame ignore Samson and picking Undeserving players..this is why we never won trophies since 2013 https://t.co/crRgoFg1t3

With Samson missing out on a spot for the T20I World Cup, let's take a look at how he could have been a key player for India in the multi-nation tournament.

#1 Backup wicketkeeper-batsman option

Sanju Samson could have been the answer to India's wicketkeeper-batsman conundrum. Indian selectors have backed Rishabh Pant as their wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ishan Kishan was picked as the backup wicketkeeper to replace Samson in some matches earlier this year. However, neither Pant nor Kishan have done well of late in T20s. Having Samson as the backup wicketkeeper would have been a more reliable option for India. He could have been the answer to India's middle-order issues that cropped up once again in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Aaradhya Prajapati @Aaradhya_2003

• Can handle middle order,

• Can find boundaries easily,

• Can remove pressure when team's chasing big total,

• Will stand on trust if given surity,

• Will help IND by playing with a healthy SR and will finish games for IND.

#SanjuSamson

Aaradhya Prajapati @Aaradhya_2003

• Can handle middle order,

• Can find boundaries easily,

• Can remove pressure when team's chasing big total,

• Will stand on trust if given surity,

• Will help IND by playing with a healthy SR and will finish games for IND.

#SanjuSamson

#2 Replacement for opener

KL Rahul has not been a very consistent opener of late for India. He has struggled with his form. Samson was given a few opportunities to open during the matches against Ireland and he took them well.

Samson scored a quick 42-ball 77 against Ireland opening for India with a strike rate of 183 which led India to set a massive score of 225. He could have been a good choice for an opening partner with Rohit Sharma.

#3 Solid number three option

There has been a lot of discussion on the pros and cons of whether Virat Kohli should open alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming World Cup. Should that option be explored, India would then need a new player to slot in at the number three position.

The selectors appear to have picked Shreyas Iyer for that option, which could have also been given to Samson.

Samson is a regular number three for the Rajasthan Royals. Not only is he able to steady the innings in case of an early wicket but he can also build on the rhythm set by the openers. Sanju Samson in smashed 458 runs at an average of 28.63, including two fifties in IPL 2022.

In IPL 2021, Samson averaged even better batting at number three. His 484 runs came at an average of 40.33 where he scored a century as well. If he was in the Indian squad, he could have batted at number three, allowing Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma.

