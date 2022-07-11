3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer shouldn’t be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia approaching thick and fast, the teams are in the final stages of finalizing their combinations. Team India too have a few bilateral T20I series lined up ahead of the marquee event, where they will look to narrow down their playing XI.

The Men in Blue are spoiled with plenty of options in the middle order. With Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav making a case for themselves with centuries against Ireland and England respectively, Shreyas Iyer is slowly falling behind in the race.

His below-par returns in the series against South Africa have not helped him either. The right-handed batter scored 94 runs in five T20Is against the Proteas.

Raaja @RaajaRasiya @mufaddal_vohra Why team management always put Shreyas iyer in the team, he hasn't done anything recently and may be he will improve later but currently selecting him is a waste of time and wicket deepak hooda would've supported Sky @mufaddal_vohra Why team management always put Shreyas iyer in the team, he hasn't done anything recently and may be he will improve later but currently selecting him is a waste of time and wicket deepak hooda would've supported Sky

Iyer had a good opportunity to make a case for himself in the third T20I against England. With the top order back in the hut early, he had a beautiful chance to take the Men in Blue home, but he perished after scoring 28 off 23 balls.

With time running out, we take a look at three reasons why Shreyas Iyer shouldn't be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

#3 Inconsistent with the bat

While there is no doubt about Iyer's talent and abilities, the Mumbai-born cricketer has struggled for consistency. He had an excellent campaign against Sri Lanka ahead of IPL 2022, hitting three back-to-back fifties.

Since then, he hasn't been up to the mark. He had a moderate campaign in the lucrative T20 league, scoring 401 runs in 14 matches, but his graph went down against South Africa. The 27-year-old hasn't hit the straps since.

With plenty of options available, the think tank of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid might have seen enough of Iyer as they look to pick the best options available for the T20 World Cup 2022.

#2 Struggle against short deliveries

😌 @Dubey_ji0



In yesterday's match, he couldn't hit a single boundary against a fast bowler. I'm going with twitter.com/virendersehwag… Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket. #IndvEng India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket. #IndvEng Why India is playing Shreyas Iyer in T20 format, while world teams know that he can't play short pitch deliveries and the next world cup is going to be held in Australia.In yesterday's match, he couldn't hit a single boundary against a fast bowler. I'm going with @HoodaOnFire Why India is playing Shreyas Iyer in T20 format, while world teams know that he can't play short pitch deliveries and the next world cup is going to be held in Australia.In yesterday's match, he couldn't hit a single boundary against a fast bowler. I'm going with @HoodaOnFire. twitter.com/virendersehwag…

Iyer's weakness against short pitch deliveries has continued to haunt him in the ongoing series against England. The bowlers used the bouncers as the go-to weapon against the middle-order batter.

His latest dismissal in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday also involved a similar delivery.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to struggle on the bouncy wickets in Australia during the T20 World Cup later this year. Hence, the Indian management should look beyond Iyer as the multi-nation tournament inches closer.

#1 Not an all-round option

With the growing demand for T20 cricket, teams are increasingly inclined to have more and more all-rounders on their roasters.

India captain Rohit Sharma will also look to have enough bowling options at his disposal as the Men in Blue chase their second T20 World Cup title. Shreyas Iyer, primarily a batter, will not be able to make all-round contributions to the side.

The management is likely to prefer someone like Deepak Hooda, who can also chip in with a couple of overs if needed, besides his exploits with the bat.

