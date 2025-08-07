3 reasons why Shubman Gill should bat at No. 5 for India in Test cricket ft. emergence of Washington Sundar

Shubman Gill had unarguably the most prolific Test series of his career so far. His exploits in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw him finish with 754 runs in 10 innings, with four 100+ scores to his name.

Gill, who was adjudged India's Player of the Series by England head coach Brendon McCullum, passed his first test as Test captain with flying colors. Taking to a new role at No. 4, he did exceedingly well outside his four failures in the two Tests in London.

However, despite Gill's splendid recent form, it might be better for India to bat him one position lower down the order. On that note, here are three reasons why Shubman Gill should bat at No. 5 for India in Test cricket.

#3 Shubman Gill has the ability to counter the second new ball if needed

At No. 4, Shubman Gill is fairly well shielded from challenging conditions. If the top three do their job, he won't be exposed to the brand new ball, and he is expected to be set by the time the second new ball rolls around.

However, with the technical changes he's made, it's now certain that Gill can face up against the best bowlers in the most challenging conditions. He has the ability to take on the second new ball if needed while also possessing the technical solidity to play out that phase.

No. 5 has thus become an important position in recent times in Test cricket, with the likes of Travis Head and Harry Brook occupying it to great results. Gill can be one among those names, given his immense pedigree.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar can easily take on more batting responsibility

There's the obvious question of alternatives. Who will bat at No. 4 if Gill moves down to No. 5? India have two prime candidates who are arguably better suited to the position than the current skipper.

Ravindra Jadeja is extremely solid as a Test batter and averaged 86 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While he has a few limitations against spin, he has racked up the runs at home as well.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is fast emerging as one of the world's hottest prospects. He's shown immense poise at the crease and definitely has it in him to take up a role higher up the role.

When bowling a large amount of overs in the subcontinent, Jadeja and Sundar might not take to batting in the top four. But their dual presence means that their workload will be shared adequately in both departments, giving India the freedom to maximize their high batting ceilings.

#1 Gill's range of strokeplay could have greater use at No. 5

The most important factor behind why Gill would be ideal at No. 5 is his strokeplay. The Indian captain, along with Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, are perfectly suited to batting with a little more freedom lower down the order.

If Gill ends up batting with the lower-middle order and the lower order, he can be backed to smartly farm strike while having the range to generate scoring opportunities against defensive fields. His presence at No. 5 would also push Pant down to No. 6, and the gloveman could benefit from a longer breather between keeping and batting.

Jadeja and Sundar have shown improvement in this regard, making a few valuable contributions with the lower order against England. But Gill will, in all likelihood, be better than them at the role. And even if it doesn't involve batting with the tail, the classy batter's ability to score on all sides of the wicket will make him perfect for a No. 5 role, just like Head and Brook.

