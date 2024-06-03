3 reasons why South Africa are favorites to win T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa and Sri Lanka begin their respective campaigns in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in a Group D clash on Monday, June 3, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

In a tricky Group D, South Africa are one of the favorites to go through to the Super 8, but Aiden Markram's side will harbor more lofty hopes for this tournament. The Proteas have assembled a strong squad for this World Cup, and after the heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals, they'll look to finally throw away their 'Chokers' tag.

Here are three reasons why South Africa are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

#3 Their top order is ideal for the conditions in the Caribbean

Most cricketing fans would be viewing T20 cricket in a completely different light after watching the first couple of games in the T20 World Cup as compared to the IPL. Batting in the Caribbean is much harder than it was in the IPL, and it requires strategy and technical nous more than sheer firepower.

In that sense, the Proteas' top order has just the right personnel to score big in this World Cup. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks form a solid opening combination, with the former destructive in the powerplay, while Reeza likes taking a bit more time.

Despite his poor run of form, skipper Aiden Markram is expected to come good for South Africa, and his ability to change gears at death will be crucial in tricky batting conditions. They can bring about a change by introducing Ryan Rickelton into the mix, with the southpaw bringing in a different dynamic with his explosive style of batting.

Overall, South Africa's top order is technically sound and watchful to build a platform for the innings while also possessing plenty of firepower to take on opposition bowlers once set.

#2 They have an excellent spin-bowling unit

Tabraiz Shamsi (center) is South Africa's highest-ranked T20I bowler.

In Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram, South Africa have all bases covered when it comes to their spin-bowling unit. In Markram, they have a spinner who can operate efficiently with the new ball, while also giving them an off-spinning option in the middle overs. Tristan Stubbs can also provide an over or two as a part-timer.

Their two main spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, complement each other perfectly, with Maharaj's accuracy and tight bowling likely to put pressure on opposition batters. Shamsi, meanwhile, is a brave and attacking bowler always looking for wickets, and in conditions conducive to spin bowling, the duo should be tough to take on.

Bowlers win you tournaments, and South Africa have a well-rounded spin-bowling unit to assist their seamers in this T20 World Cup.

#1 They have the best set of finishers in this tournament

In Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and even Marco Jansen, South Africa possess a deadly set of finishers in their middle order.

We've already seen dangerous signs for batting units as the wickets in the Caribbean have offered plenty for the spinners. Very often, the pressure will be on the middle-order batters to come in and inject some momentum into the innings, irrespective of whether it's in the first innings or the second.

Teams need batters who can go all guns blazing from ball one, but the huge dimensions of the grounds and the two-paced surfaces mean that plain slogging won't suffice. However, Klaasen and Stubbs are two of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the world, and they possess an incredible range of shots against all types of bowling.

The experienced Miller, while not in the best of form, has bailed South Africa out of trouble plenty of times, and under pressure situations, he's still their go-to man. This firepower in their middle-order is South Africa's biggest strength and it's something that gives them the extra edge to win their first major senior ICC title.

