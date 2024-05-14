3 reasons why Stephen Fleming would be the right choice for India coach if he takes up the job

Former New Zealand batter and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach, Stephen Fleming has been linked with the Indian men's team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 13, invited applications for the position of head coach, with the deadline for submitting applications set at 6pm IST on May 27.

The term for the post is 3.5 years (July 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2027) and the applicant should have played 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs. Furthermore, the individual should have coached Test-playing/IPL/National A teams.

The requirements certainly suit Stephen Fleming, who according to Indian Express, is among the favorites to take up the Indian men's head coach job.

Rahul Dravid's initial tenure came to an end at the 2023 World Cup but he was given a short-term extension until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the three reasons why Fleming can be the right choice as a head coach for India.

#1 Rich captaincy experience with New Zealand

Stephen Fleming featured in 111 Tests, 280 ODIs and five T20Is for the New Zealand team from 1994 to 2007. He is the nation's third-highest run-getter across all formats with 15,289 runs at a prolific average of 48.29, and a top score of 274*.

When it comes to his captaincy record, Fleming holds a 28-27-25 record in 80 Test matches, and led the Blackcaps to 98 ODI victories in 218 games. Moreover, the Blackcaps secured three victories in five T20I games under the leadership of Fleming.

Certainly, the former left-hander did well for the country in terms of scoring runs and making them a powerhouse in world cricket.

#2 Coaching success with CSK

After playing his final international game for New Zealand in March 2008, Stephen Fleming featured in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league for the Chennai Super Kings. He garnered 196 runs in 10 innings, with a top score of 45.

The following season saw him take charge as the head coach of the Super Kings. With a sound knowledge of player's abilities and strengths, Fleming coached CSK to consecutive title victories in 2010 and 2011. Then, the next championship wins came in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Interestingly, CSK have reached the playoffs on 11 out of 13 occasions, which is an outstanding feat, given the erratic nature of the T20 format.

Moreover, apart from CSK, Fleming coached the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He is also in charge of CSK's sister franchises, Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. The former Kiwi skipper has also led the Southern Brave in The Hundred.

#3 Stephen Fleming can keep Indian team's environment healthy

Throughout all these years, Stephen Fleming has displayed a calm and composed demeanour. Such composure is certainly required when encountering a difficult challenge and helps the team believe in their abilities.

Fleming built a strong team culture in the New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings squad. They delivered impressive performances on the field, owing to a great camaraderie among the players.

Such a positive team environment needs to be fostered within the Indian team as well, which can steer them in the right direction. Moreover, with Fleming knowing the formula to win championships, he can play a big role in ending the ICC trophy drought for India.

