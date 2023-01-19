3 reasons why Steve Smith could still play the next T20 World Cup

Senior Australian batter Steve Smith lit up the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) stage with a stupendous century during the game between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Stars at Coffs Harbour's International Sports Stadium on Tuesday, January 17.

The former Aussie skipper registered his maiden BBL hundred when he smacked 101 off just 56 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and seven sixes. Riding on his record-breaking ton, the Sixers posted 203/5 in their allotted 20 overs before restricting the Strikers to 144.

Smith also became the fourth cricketer to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the BBL. Prior to Smith, the Australian duo of David Warner, Shane Watson, and West Indies legend Chris Gayle also achieved the feat.

With this knock, Smith has pushed his case for a selection in Australia's T20 squad with the next World Cup scheduled to take place in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

Smith played only one game in the last edition of the T20 World Cup on home soil in 2022, managing only four runs.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Smith could still play in the next T20 World Cup.

#1 Steve Smith has been in good form

Smith has been in good form in the shortest format of the game of late. Prior to his 100-run knock, the New South Wales batter scored a quickfire 36 off 27 deliveries, a knock studded with four boundaries and two sixes.

He has been in some stupendous form in the other two formats, which is evident from the two knocks in the BBL so far.

Smith's ability to bat through the innings makes him a strong contender for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

#2 Can open the innings in Aaron Finch's absence

Senior batter Aaron Finch's indifferent form in the ongoing BBL has raised doubts about his place in Australia's T20I side. Smith, who has proven experience in opening the innings in the past, could be a perfect fit in Finch's absence.

Smith hasn't opened the innings for Australia in a T20I game, however, he has batted at No. 3 on 18 occasions. The right-handed batter has scored 559 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of over 35.

#3 Leader in the group

With an abundance of experience under his belt, Smith is part of the leadership group of any team he plays for. Besides his contributions with the bat and on the field, Smith's tactical acumen is a treasure for any leader during the difficult phases of the game.

He has already captained Australia in all three formats of the game, having won 49 games in 95 matches. Smith's presence in the Aussie side will be of utmost importance during a crucial tournament like the T20 World Cup in 2024.

