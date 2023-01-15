Picking the combined KKR and MI playing XI ahead of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. The two teams have won seven IPL titles combined, with Mumbai winning five times and the Kolkata-based outfit emerging victorious twice.

Both teams had a sub-par campaign in IPL 2022, failing to live up to their expectations. MI finished last in the points table with just four wins in 14 games. They also registered an unwanted record of becoming the only IPL team to lose their first eight games on the bounce.

Kolkata, on the other hand, finished seventh in the standings with only six wins from 14 games.

However, both teams have accumulated strong squads for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. In this listicle, we will form a combined playing XI of KKR and MI's IPL 2023 squads.

Openers - Rohit Sharma (c) and Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will simply walk into any IPL side on the basis of the astronomical numbers he boasts. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 5879 runs from 227 matches, including one hundred and 40 half-centuries.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, is one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball among modern-day cricketers. He was the only star performer for MI in IPL 2022, in what was a poor season for them, scoring 418 runs from 14 games, including three fifties.

Middle order - Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is one of the most improved batters in white-ball cricket over the last few years. The additional responsibility of leading a side has brought the best out in him. Iyer, who led the Knight Riders last year, had a bright campaign, amassing over 400 runs at an average of 30.85.

The right-handed batter is a good option to have at No. 3 given that he is equipped to hold the innings from one end if the team lose a few quick wickets and can also play the long handle.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, is the best T20 batter on the planet right now. He has scored plenty of runs both in the IPL and in international cricket to prove his credentials. If there is one player right now who will walk into any playing XI across the world, it would be the Mumbai Indians batter.

All-rounders - Tim David, Andre Russell

The Singapore-born all-rounder, who plays for Australia in international cricket, is gradually making his presence felt in the IPL. He showed glimpses of his ability last season, scoring 186 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 216.28. He is also a handy medium-pace bowler and has a happy knack for picking up wickets.

KKR's Andre Russell, on the other hand, is one of the best all-rounders to have graced the tournament. He has led the Knight Riders to many historic wins in the IPL over the years. Russell has smashed 2035 runs in 98 matches at a strike rate of close to 180 in addition to picking up 89 wickets. His ability to win games from clutch situations makes him a great T20 player.

Spinners - Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy

Both spinners in the combined playing XI hail from KKR. West Indies-born Sunil Narine has been part of the Kolkata-based franchise since 2012 and played a pivotal role in helping them lift the title that year and in 2014.

A mystery spinner by trade, Narine is known for his economical spells and for providing breakthroughs whenever needed. He is also very useful as a batter and has often been used as a pinch-hitter at the top by the KKR management.

Varun Chakravarthy, who hails from Tamil Nadu, bursts onto the scene in the 2020 season, picking up 17 wickets in 13 games. He was equally consistent in IPL 2021, which also earned him an India cap. While he had a sub-par campaign last year, the young mystery spinner can cause tremors in any batting lineup.

Pacers - Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

Shardul Thakur, a brave-hearted bowler, is known to be a partnership break. He can bowl in different phases and has a few stock balls in his armory and deceives batters with the knuckleball. He is also extremely handy with the bat in the lower order and can score quick runs for his team.

Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer bowling in tandem is a rare sight in world cricket. The duo are all set to terrorize batters in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Bumrah has been an important member of the franchise since joining in 2013, picking up 145 wickets in 120 matches. Archer, on the other hand, played three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals, scalping 46 wickets in 35 games.

