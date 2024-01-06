3 reasons why Steven Smith as an opener in Tests would be the wrong move

Australia have some tough calls to make after David Warner's Test career came to a close following the home series against Pakistan. The veteran opener's departure leaves a huge void at the top of the order, and the plethora of options that Australia can explore is what makes it a complicated decision.

The natural course of action would suggest roping in an opening batter from the merits of the Sheffield Shield and allowing him to settle down. However, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has made the decision-making process a bit interesting by suggesting Steve Smith for the role.

Now, the plot thickens, with Smith accepting the challenge and expressing a desire to open the innings should the team entrust him with the role. The selectors do not even have a lot of time to ponder, since Australia are scheduled to play their next home Test series against the West Indies from January 17 onwards.

"I'm actually happy to go up the top, yeah, I'm pretty keen if that's what they want to do," Smith told ABC Sport after Stumps on Day 3 in Sydney.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Steve Smith as opener in Tests would be the wrong move.

#1 Seems going against what the natural transition demands

As mentioned earlier, the natural course of action is to bring in an opening batter from the domestic circuit who has performed consistently well. Candidates like Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw have all piled on runs in the Sheffield Shield, and to make Australia's decision easier, have international experience under their belts as well.

Electing Smith to open the innings, despite the aforementioned names waiting for their chance seems a bit cruel, considering that they are also capable of being successful at the top in the long run.

Furthermore, Smith as an opener will only be a short-term option. The ace batter is close to reaching 35 years of age, and his prowess will wane as time progresses. It is also to be noted that Australia's other red-ball opener, Usman Khawaja, does not have too many years left in his career either.

An out-of-the-box solution for a problem that does not exist is a way to sum up this radical suggestion put forward by Shane Watson.

#2 Australia will find it difficult to repair the backbone if Smith is absent in the middle order

The actual question is not whether Smith will succeed at the top of the order or not because chances are that the ace batter might do well. However, how the move impacts the rest of the team currently and in the long-term, is the more concerning issue.

If Smith moves to the top of the order, there is a high chance that Cameron Green will walk into the playing XI. While that adds depth, it does leave the middle order, a bit shaky. Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey have thrived in their roles from No. 5 and beyond, and shuffling them seems quite an unnecessary thing to do.

If not Green, then Australia do not have ideal candidates to take up the crucial No. 4 position as well. In addition, the chemistry between Marnus Labushcagne and Smith in the middle order has been impeccable and crucial for Australia in their recent success.

Although the duo may bat together even if Smith moves up the order, their pairing in the middle brings a whole different level of stability to the team.

#3 The perils simply outweigh the perks

Every decision comes with its set of pros and cons, and in this case, it is undeniable that Steve Smith opening the innings does have its set of positives. Having an experienced and technically solid batter at the top of the order is a huge bonus, that will negate the opposition's advantage with the new ball.

However, the set of cons it brings with it - hampering the transition as well as unsettling the proven batting order, does make it an option, not worth trying.

If Australia were short of options, then it could have been considerable to some level, but this strategy should not be tried, even for the sake of it.

Do you think that Australia will consider promoting Steve Smith at the top of the order following Warner's retirement from Tests? Let us know what you think.

