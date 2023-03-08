3 reasons why Team India should drop Mohammed Siraj for the 4th Test vs Australia

Fresh off a nine-wicket loss to Australia in Indore, Team India are likely to be poring over potential team combinations for the final Test, which commences on Thursday, March 9 in Ahmedabad.

India shuffled around their fast-bowling combination in the previous Test to decent effect. Umesh Yadav entered the playing XI at the expense of Mohammad Shami and made valuable contributions with both bat and ball.

The same might be in order for the fourth Test, which is bound to be a tightly contested encounter. Mohammed Siraj, who has played each of the series' three matches, might have to be the one to make way.

India’s Test squad for the fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Here are three reasons why Mohammed Siraj should be dropped for the fourth and final Test against Australia.

#3 Mohammed Siraj's lack of game awareness has let India down

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Siraj brother that needs some explanation, just avoid being anywhere near Axar's line of vision. Siraj brother that needs some explanation, just avoid being anywhere near Axar's line of vision.

Mohammed Siraj isn't a talented batter. He shouldn't be expected to score runs for the side while batting at No. 11, but he should surely be good enough to show some awareness and help the players around him.

Throughout his international career, Siraj has been guilty of not understanding the demands of the situation. Various Indian players have missed milestones due to his antics in the lower order.

Even in the third Test, Siraj was dismissed twice in inexcusable fashion. In the first innings, he was run out while attempting a second run that was never on. Then, in the second essay, he danced down the track to be castled. Axar Patel, one of the hosts' best batters in the series, was left stranded on both occasions.

#2 Mohammed Siraj has scored just one run and picked up just one wicket in three Tests

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1

Mohammed Siraj's lack of contributions hasn't been limited to his batting alone. In three Tests, he has picked up just one wicket, that of Usman Khawaja in the series opener.

Siraj has bowled only 24 overs, so it's tough to blame him for his poor returns. However, clearly the captain doesn't see much of a use for him in the playing XI. The fast bowler has been used sparingly, with India preferring the holding role to be performed by their spinners.

Siraj has played three Tests on the trot. Although he hasn't had much workload, it might be in Rohit Sharma's best interests to hand him a breather. Bringing in a fresher bowler might be an excellent choice...

#1 It's time for the hosts to unleash Mohammad Shami once again

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1

Mohammad Shami made way for Umesh Yadav in the third Test against Australia. Umesh did well, making vital contributions in both departments, and should retain his place in the side.

However, at the same time, Shami needs to return for the all-important fourth Test. The easiest way to do that is by dropping Siraj, who is undoubtedly a weaker option in the longest format of the game.

Shami showed what he can do in the second Test, in which he picked up four wickets, and has seven scalps in the series thus far. He has the best bowling average of any pacer and the second-best overall.

It's time for the hosts to unleash Shami once again.

Poll : Should India drop Mohammed Siraj for the final Test? Yes No 0 votes