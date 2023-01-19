3 reasons why Virat Kohli should play the Ranji Trophy ahead of the Australia Tests

Without an iota of doubt, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli when India face Australia in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning February 9.

The former skipper has begun 2023 on a stupendous note, bagging the Player of the Series award in the ODI rubber against Sri Lanka. What has stood out throughout the course of his exploits is the manner in which he has imposed himself on the contests, showing signs of his peak self.

While he didn't take off in the opening ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, there was an interesting subplot to listen to when Ravi Shastri was on air. The former Indian head coach is of the opinion that Kohli would be better off giving the final ODI a skip and playing a Ranji Trophy game instead to tune up for the Australia series.

Delhi are set to play Hyderabad in their final group game on Tuesday, January 24, the same day as the final ODI against New Zealand. With Shastri's point of view in mind, let us look at three reasons why Kohli must turn out for Delhi in that match ahead of the Tests against Australia.

#1 Virat Kohli's Test numbers have taken a hit in recent times

There is no denying his stature in Test cricket as a batter and his numerous exploits. However, one also cannot deny the fact that Kohli's numbers have taken a hit in the last few years.

His last century came in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019, and while he has played numerous knocks equally worthy of a hundred thereafter, the numbers don't lie. Since the start of 2020, the former skipper has tallied 917 runs in 20 Tests at a modest average of 26.20.

This is far off Kohli's skill and caliber as a batter, and a round of Ranji Trophy cricket could just help him sharpen himself ahead of the challenge that the Australians will bring.

#2 Transitioning straightaway from white-ball to red-ball cricket isn't easy

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I really think it will be a good idea for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the Ranji Trophy starting on the 24th instead of the last ODI. At the moment, the multi-format players tend to go straight from white ball cricket into test cricket. I really think it will be a good idea for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the Ranji Trophy starting on the 24th instead of the last ODI. At the moment, the multi-format players tend to go straight from white ball cricket into test cricket.

It's hard to think of a batter who has championed all three formats of international cricket as well as Virat Kohli. His numbers across all formats speak for themselves.

However, the different challenges of Test cricket are undeniably tough to negate. More so when one plays a host of white-ball games and has little time to switch formats to face up against a swinging, seaming or turning red ball for a grueling series.

Kohli isn't averse to this, but a Ranji Trophy game under his belt is only going to ease his job ahead of the Australia series. India need their superstar batter at his absolute best too, with Rishabh Pant not available and Shreyas Iyer also under an injury cloud.

#3 Could help prepare for the spin threat ahead of him

There are no two ways around the fact that spin has brought about Kohli's downfall over the last few years. This was evident in the Bangladesh series as well, with the former skipper looking a pale shadow of the man who loved to keep the game moving forward.

What transpired there was a case of him entering a rock-hard shell which he just couldn't break out of. In fact, the manner in which he was squared up by Mitchell Santner in the 1st ODI against New Zealand - not an unfamiliar sight over time - is something that the Australian team would have taken note of.

Australia possess a left-arm spinner in Ashton Agar, apart from a world-class operator in Nathan Lyon. The surfaces in Nagpur and Ahmedabad, in particular, could assist spin, and that ought to bring the aforementioned names into the picture.

A round of Ranji Trophy cricket would help Kohli in preparing for the spin challenge and possibly turning in better returns, much like he has been doing so in white-ball cricket of late.

Where do you stand with the thought of Virat Kohli playing the Ranji Trophy ahead of the Australia Tests? Have your say in the comments section below!

