3 reasons why VVS Laxman was good as India head coach

VVS Laxman stepped in as India head coach for the two-match T20I series in Ireland as well as for the first T20I against England. India won all three matches under him and a number of young players were able to make their mark.

Rahul Dravid will now take up the mantle for the rest of the England series, but the BCCI will be happy with the way Laxman was able to manage the troops. He worked with Hardik Pandya in Ireland and teamed up with Rohit Sharma against England. There was consistency in the way the side played in foreign conditions.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why VVS Laxman was impressive as India's head coach:

#3 Consistency in selection

Players got specific roles under VVS Laxman

India had a large squad in Ireland and England and there are a number of proven performers from the IPL who were eager to make a mark at the international stage. Deepak Hooda was sensational in Ireland while Umran Malik, after a tough start, hit his straps.

Arshdeep Singh made his debut in England and was one of the most impressive bowlers on display. Laxman seemed to give players a specific role and the freedom to express themselves out on the field. This showed in the way younger players were able to give a good account of themselves and it only bodes well for India with the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year in Australia.

BCCI @BCCI



Take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #ENGvIND For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, @hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs.Take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STT20I For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, @hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs.Take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STT20I #ENGvIND https://t.co/oEavD7COnZ

#2 Picking five regular bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found his form for India

With Hardik Pandya attaining full fitness, India played with six bowlers in all three matches under VVS Laxman. While this put a lot of focus on the top order batters, the bowlers were able to get the job done even when the going got tough.

With regular bowlers at his disposal, Hardik Pandya was able to maneuvre his options and India managed to win a thrilling contest in Ireland. When the action shifted to Southampton, Rohit Sharma had five regular bowlers as well as Hardik Pandya and India never allowed England to breakfree.

The batters set up the contest, but Laxman believed that bowlers close out the games and this set a good template for the next few matches.

#1 Aggressive batting right through

India's batting was superb under VVS Laxman

India packed their batting with players who could take down bowling from ball one and it showed in their approach in both Ireland and in the first T20I against England.

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rohit Sharma were all looking to attack right from the outset and this saw India breach the 200-mark against Ireland and 198 in the first match against England.

This was a refreshing approach from India and VVS Laxman did play his part as head coach.

India posted 66 at the end of the powerplay against England despite losing a couple of wickets and they kept attacking despite being a regular batter short.

Laxman has set the base in T20 cricket for India and it is now up to Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to take this side forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far