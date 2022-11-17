3 recalled Indian players who could prove the selectors wrong with a breakout T20I series vs New Zealand

Team India will look to move on from their semi-final exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup when they lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played in Wellington on Friday, November 18.

The selection committee led by Chetan Sharma has come under severe criticism lately. Most fans and experts believe that the T20I side needs wholesale changes to be able to compete for the title in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States.

India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

A few names who weren't part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup will have the chance to make a mark against New Zealand. Here are three Indian players who could prove the selectors wrong with a breakout T20I series versus the Kiwis.

#3 Umran Malik

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

A T20I economy rate of 12.44 doesn't make for pretty reading, but Umran Malik is as exciting as they come. As someone who's very new to international cricket, the tearaway quick is bound to get better - and once he does, India will have a real match-winner on their hands.

Malik's redemption could start as early as the upcoming T20Is. He was in consideration for the T20 World Cup owing to his potential utility on Australian wickets, and he's bound to get some assistance in New Zealand too. The short boundaries might work against him, but if he can hit the right lines and lengths, he could prove unplayable.

The selectors didn't trust Malik to make an impact in the T20 World Cup even though the bowling attack wore an insipid look without Jasprit Bumrah, something that eventually cost the Men in Blue. The 22-year-old could prove them wrong with a strong showing against the Black Caps.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Named as a standby for the T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer hasn't been in great form of late in the shortest format. He notched up only one fifty in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, although it must be said that he made crucial contributions towards the business end of the tournament.

Shreyas' short-ball woes have been discussed at length, and New Zealand have two bowlers who can exploit that in Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. The right-handed batter is touted to be an excellent spin-hitter, but his numbers against left-arm spin and leg-spin don't back up that claim.

Shreyas' weaknesses have led to the selectors keeping him on the fringes of the T20I side even though he's an excellent ODI batter. If he can put together a couple of fast-paced innings against the Kiwis, he could worm his way back into the first-choice unit.

#1 Sanju Samson

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Sanju Samson vs the selectors has been a topic of discussion for many years now. A perceived lack of consistency has led to the talented batter being on the sidelines for most of his career, but he's now closer than ever to becoming a permanent member of India's white-ball side.

Several fans argued that Samson should've been part of India's T20 World Cup squad, with the school of thought gaining followers after the side's bland batting displays Down Under. Suryakumar Yadav can't do all the work all the time, and Samson's attacking game is something the T20I side desperately needs.

Like Shreyas, Samson wasn't at his best in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But his recent international displays have been supremely promising, and a good outing against New Zealand could prove to the selectors that they should've placed their faith in him much earlier.

Poll : Should Umran Malik play the first T20I vs New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes