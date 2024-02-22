3 records that can be broken in 4th India-England Test 

After recording their biggest-ever Test victory by 434 runs, Team India will look to seal the series when they take on England in the fourth Test match. The upcoming encounter is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23.

India dominated England in the previous Test in Rajkot, where Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck centuries in the first innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted 214* in the second.

India also fielded debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, who performed admirably.

England, who won the first Test in Hyderabad, desperately need a win to keep the series alive and will be looking to revamp their plans.

India, meanwhile, will enter the next game brimming with confidence. However, they will be without their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested after three consecutive Test matches.

As both teams prepare for the Ranchi Test match, let's look at three records that could be broken in the upcoming game. Here are three of the potential milestones that could be reached:

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the batter with the most Test runs after 15 innings

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has had the brightest light for Team India in the series so far. He has shown the tenacity and hunger to bat out tough phases and has piled up huge runs against a potent English unit.

He is leading the batting charts in the series, having scored 545 runs at an immaculate average of 109.00. Jaiswal has already racked up two double centuries in the series, embarking on a stellar start to his Test campaign.

If he continues his hunt for runs in the fourth Test as well and manages to add 157 across the two innings, he will become the batter with the most Test runs after 15 innings.

The current holder of this record is former English batter Herbert Sutcliffe, who made 1017 runs in his first 15 innings. Jaiswal currently has 861 runs after playing across 13 Test innings for India.

#2 Rohit Sharma could become the first player to smash 600 international sixes

Rohit Sharma has an effortless strokeplay and has almost all the effective shots in the book in his arsenal.

With his mighty power and ability to judge the length a tad quicker than most of the batters, he has solidified his reputation as one of the most explosive and entertaining batters the game has ever seen.

No other batter has hit more than Rohit's 593 sixes in international cricket. The Indian skipper is just seven maximums shy from becoming the first individual to hammer 600 sixes across all three formats.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin could become the first Indian with 100 Test wickets vs England

Having recently entered the prestigious '500 club', Ravichandran Ashwin could reach another significant milestone in the upcoming Test in Ranchi.

His mastery of spin bowling, particularly on turning pitches, has been a nightmare for English batsmen over the years. This is evident in him being the highest wicket-taker against England for India in Tests, with 99 scalps at an astonishing average of under 30.

The Indian stalwart is just one wicket away from achieving a remarkable feat: becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 Test scalps against England.

Furthermore, the Indian off-spinner needs only three wickets to surpass the legendary Anil Kumble as the highest wicket-taker in Tests on Indian soil. An impressive 348 of Ashwin's 501 Test wickets have come in India, presenting him with a golden opportunity to eclipse Kumble's record of 350 Test wickets in India.

