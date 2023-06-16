3 records that can be broken in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston 

The biggest event in Test cricket, the Ashes, is set to get underway when England host Australia for a five-match Test series, beginning later this month. The opening Test is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from June 16-20.

Australia will be coming into the contest after winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. They thrashed India by a massive margin of 209 runs in the final at The Oval. The Aussies ticked all the boxes in the WTC 2021-23 and would be looking to replicate the same in this season as well.

On the other hand, England will head into the series on the back of a solid win against Ireland just a couple of weeks ago. The hosts have been unbeaten in their last six Test series and will eye to dominate the proceedings in front of the home support.

The much-awaited first Test encounter also offers both teams to break multiple records. On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached during the opening Ashes Test between England and Australia.

#3 Pat Cummins could become the most successful bowler against Joe Root in Test cricket

Australia v England - 1st Test: Day 4

Owing to his relentless character and plethora of runs under his belt, Joe Root is considered as one of the best Test batters of this generation. However, like every other batter, he has also found difficulty while facing one particular bowler and in Root's case it is none other than Pat Cummins.

The Australian Test captain has dismissed the Englishman eight times, which is the joint-most by any bowler alongside Josh Hazlewood. However, with Hazlewood unlikely to feature in the first Test, Cummins could become the most successful bowler against Joe Root if he manages to get him out at Edgbaston atleast once.

#2 Stuart Broad could become the second-most successful bowler against Australia in Test history

Australia v England - 5th Test: Day 2

It is no secret that Stuart Broad loves bowling against Australia. His postive matchups, especially against the likes of David Warner and Usman Khawaja makes him a dangerous asset in the Ashes.

In fact, the 36-year old has some phenomenal number while bowling against Australia, having picked up 131 wickets at a strike rate of around 55 across only 35 Tests.

Broad is currently the third-highest wicket-taker against Australia in Tests and is just five more wickets shy to become the second-leading wicket-taker against the mighty Aussies in Test cricket history. Only Sir Ian Botham (148) and Courtney Walsh (135) have taken more Test scalps than Broad against Australia.

#1 Steve Smith could complete 15,000 international runs for Australia

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Two [Getty Images]

England's arch nemesis, Steve Smith will be hopeful for another stellar Ashes tour, which will only solidify his stature as one of Australia's all-time batting greats.

After all, his remarkable record speaks for itself, having mustered 14,894 runs for the country in international cricket. He is just 106 runs shy of completing the landmark of 15,000 international runs, thus becoming only the ninth-ever Australian to do so.

Moreover, Smith also needs only 53 more runs to become the fourth Australian to complete 9,000 Test runs. If he gets those 53 runs in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, he will become the joint-fastest to the milestone alongside Kumar Sangakkara (172 innings). Smith has so far amassed 8,947 red-ball runs in 171 Test innings for Australia.

Poll : 0 votes