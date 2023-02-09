3 records that can be broken in the upcoming first Test between India and Australia 

With the all-important ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final berth on the line, Team India and Australia will lock horns for the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The two arch-rivals will feature in a four-match Test series, with the opening game scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Given that they are undefeated in Test series at home for more than a decade now, India will surely start as the favorites. They also have a strong batting group alongside a proficient set of spinners who will pose a great threat to the Australian batters.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India will fight for their spot in the WTC 2023 finals 🏻



While, it’s payback time for the Baggy Greens



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts tomorrow 🫡



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #australia #india The stage is set and the hype has been builtIndia will fight for their spot in the WTC 2023 finalsWhile, it’s payback time for the Baggy GreensThe Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts tomorrow The stage is set and the hype has been built 🔥India will fight for their spot in the WTC 2023 finals 👊🏻While, it’s payback time for the Baggy Greens 👀The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts tomorrow ✅🫡#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #australia #india https://t.co/taf8eHC1kV

The visitors, meanwhile, will also be riding high on confidence, having been unbeaten in their last five Test series, including one in Pakistan and one in Sri Lanka.

Given all the hype and rich history between the two top Test nations, one can expect it to be a cracker of a contest.

As both teams gear up to go face each other, we take a look at three records that could be broken in the opening Test in Nagpur.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can become the first pair to score 1000+ partnership runs across formats

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

Undoubtedly two of India's greatest batters in recent history, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have shared a healthy partnership, both on and off the field.

Being India's prime batters, both right-handers have piled up a plethora of runs together and a significant record awaits them when the two will play the opening Test against Australia.

If Rohit and Kohli manage to add 60 partnership runs together in Nagpur, they will be become the first-ever batting pair to muster 1000+ partnership runs in all three formats.

As of now, Rohit and Kohli have together added 940 runs in Tests, 4969 runs in ODIs and 1217 runs in T20Is.

#2 David Warner can break Sachin Tendulkar's record

Cricket.com @weRcricket



All his centuries have come as an opener, 25 tons in Tests, 19 in ODIs and one in T20Is 🏻



#DavidWarner #AUSvRSA #AUSvsSA @davidwarner31 @sachin_rt @henrygayle David Warner reached the three-figure mark for the 45th timeAll his centuries have come as an opener, 25 tons in Tests, 19 in ODIs and one in T20Is David Warner reached the three-figure mark for the 45th time 😯All his centuries have come as an opener, 25 tons in Tests, 19 in ODIs and one in T20Is 👏🏻#DavidWarner #AUSvRSA #AUSvsSA @davidwarner31 @sachin_rt @henrygayle https://t.co/ChClu88qsy

While this could be a tricky accomplishment in the very first match, if David Warner scores a century in Nagpur, he will etch his name into the history books.

Currently, with 45 international centuries for Australia, Warner could easily become the opener with the most international hundreds across formats in the history of the game.

The Australian southpaw is currently leveled with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 45 of his 100 international centuries while opening the innings for India.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin can become the fastest Indian to take 450 Test wickets

2nd Test: South Africa v India - Day 3

One of India's finest red-ball bowlers ever, Ravichandran Ashwin is on the brink of achieving a major landmark in the upcoming Test against Australia.

With 449 scalps at an average of below 25, Ashwin is just one wicket shy of becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach 450 Test wickets.

BCCI @BCCI 🏻



Start your day with -wicket haul in 2017 that left everyone spellbound 🏻 🏻 #TeamIndia



As we gear up for the



bit.ly/3YfX97W 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙒𝙄𝙉!Start your day with @ashwinravi99 's magical-wicket haul in 2017 that left everyone spellboundAs we gear up for the #INDvAUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series opener, relive that match-winning bowling brilliance 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙒𝙄𝙉! 🙌🏻Start your day with @ashwinravi99's magical 5️⃣-wicket haul in 2017 that left everyone spellbound 👏🏻👏🏻 #TeamIndiaAs we gear up for the #INDvAUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series opener, relive that match-winning bowling brilliance 🔽bit.ly/3YfX97W https://t.co/yeUH9JoAqO

The legendary Anil Kumble currently holds the record, having got there in 93 Tests. Ashwin is set to make his 89th Test appearance in Nagpur and could become the second-fastest overall to the 450-wicket mark as well.

Sri Lankan veteran Muttiah Muralitharan holds the overall record by a considerable distance, having taken just 80 Tests to bag 450 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes