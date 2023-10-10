3 records that Dawid Malan broke during his 140 vs Bangladesh in 2023 ODI World Cup match 

England opener Dawid Malan came up with a superlative performance and made 140 runs in the ongoing clash against Bangladesh. The high-octane encounter is currently being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

After Shakib Al Hasan won the toss, he asked England to bat first. The Bangladeshi bowlers tried to keep it tight against the English openers and even kept Bairstow quite at one end.

However, Malan, unlike his typical sedate style, proved to be the aggressor and made 32 runs off the 26 balls he faced in the first powerplay.

The left-hander continued to find boundaries at will even after the 10-over mark and soon reached his fifty in 39 balls. After losing his opening partner, Bairstow, Malan joined hands with Joe Root, and the two stitched up a magnificent partnership of 151 for the second wicket.

While the two continued to milk runs, the main highlight of Malan's innings was that he never really allowed the opposition bowlers to settle in and bowl at one area consistently.

When the bowlers pitched it full, he was quick to slog sweep, and when short-pitched deliveries were bowled, Malan swiftly hit them over the cow corner.

The 32nd over bowled by Shakib saw Malan complete his wonderful century in a total of 91 balls. However, as soon as he reached the milestone, Malan went berserk and smashed his next 40 runs in only 16 balls.

His innings culminated in an attempt to slog one arcoss the stumps, but he was bowled off Mehidi Hasan's off-break.

During his special knock of 140 against Bangladesh, Dawid Malan broke a slew of records as well. Here is a compilation of three of such significant records.

#3 Most runs by an English batter in a single over of an ODI World Cup match

Dawid Malan smashed a total of 16 fours and 5 sixes vs BAN [Getty Images]

Although Malan kept the flow of runs going throughout his innings, it was after he got to his hundred that he went ultra-attacking.

After getting to his three-figure mark in the 32nd over, Malan took a toll in the very next over, bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The off-spinner gave away two singles in the first couple of balls of the over before Malan set his sight on him. He first smashed a sweep for a four to mid-wicket before hammering one for a six in the same region.

Malan hit another maximum on the next ball before capping off the over with a brilliant inside-out shot for a four.

In the five balls he faced in the over, Malan smashed 21 runs, which is now the most any English batter has hit in an over of a World Cup game.

The record was previously held by Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, who both hit 20 runs in an over at the 2019 ODI World Cup. While Morgan achieved the feat against Afghanistan, Buttler did it against Sri Lanka.

#2 Oldest English player to hit an ODI World Cup hundred

Dawid Malan raising his bat after a majestic century [Getty Images]

Another record that Malan broke on Tuesday is of becoming the oldest Englishman ever to hit an ODI World Cup century.

Malan, who celebrated his 36th birthday last month, smashed his 140 runs off 107 balls aged at 36 years and 37 days old.

The southpaw surpassed former legendary batter Graham Gooch on the list, who held the record for 36 years. Gooch was 34 years and 105 days old when he hit his maiden ODI World Cup hundred against India in Mumbai in 1987.

#1 Fastest ever to complete 6 ODI centuries

Dawid Malan acknowledging his milestone [Getty Images]

Despite being a late bloomer in international cricket, Malan has made a resounding start to his one-day international career.

Having made 1,200 runs at an immaculate average of 63.16, Malan has been a consistent run-getter for England since some time now.

Moreover, his hundred against Bangladesh in Dharamsala was his sixth ODI ton in just 23 innings, thus becoming the fastest ever batter to complete six centuries in one-day internationals.

He eclipsed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq's record, who took 27 ODI innings for his first six centuries.

For India, Shubman Gill has taken the least innings to get to six ODI tons. Gill completed the landmark in 35 ODI innings.