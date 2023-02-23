3 records James Anderson can still go on to break in international cricket 

Veteran English seamer James Anderson has surpassed all expectations and defied biology to reach where he is today. The right-arm pacer, following a brilliant pink-ball display against New Zealand in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, toppled Pat Cummins at the top of the ICC Rankings to claim the No.1 spot.

While the world has debated back and forth over how long Anderson could possibly go on, the 40-year-old has just effortlessly continued to play without breaking a sweat and gone about his business.

He has not lost an ounce of his magic and has arguably, to an extent, even improved, especially in subcontinent conditions, with the tours of India and Pakistan being credible evidence for it. His natural ability to swing the ball, which is his unique selling point, leaves the batters all tied up to this day.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Jimmy moves to #1 in the 40-year-old James Anderson is the best men's Test bowler in the world.Jimmy moves to #1 in the @ICC men's Test bowling rankings 🥇 40-year-old James Anderson is the best men's Test bowler in the world.Jimmy moves to #1 in the @ICC men's Test bowling rankings 🥇🐐 https://t.co/0HFBzBbp9R

Anderson has already broken a slew of records to be named among the greatest bowlers to ever grace the game. He is the most prolific wicket-taker among pacers and holds the most Test appearances as a bowler. The stalwart has eased into the setup laid down by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum and should injuries not chime in, he could be in for another couple of years, with his performances definitely not being an issue.

A potential World Test Championship (WTC) title, another Ashes series, and a tour of India India are the potential feathers that Anderson can add to his glittering cap.

On that note, let’s take a look at three potential records that Anderson could still break in international cricket.

#1 First pacer to claim 700 Test wickets

Being a fast bowler is a strenuous task and it puts quite a toll on the body. While the sport has seen some remarkable pacers in terms of pace, skill, and consistency, no one comes close to James Anderson when it comes to longevity.

Having made his debut in 2003, Anderson has avoided recurring injuries or anything of the sort to prolong his career. The fact that he primarily played only one format also helped his cause.

Across his 178 Test appearances to date, he has taken 682 wickets and is evidently on the cusp of hitting the 700-wicket mark soon. He is already the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the format and as a result, will be the first to reach the landmark figure.

Sky Sports @SkySports 700 Test wickets and another crack at the Aussies?



James Anderson isn't ruling it out... 700 Test wickets and another crack at the Aussies?James Anderson isn't ruling it out...

If he can push himself a little further, he could potentially overtake Shane Warne's illustrious 708 wicket tally to climb into second spot among the leading wicket-takers in Tests.

#2 Most fifers by a pacer in Tests

Five-wicket hauls are a hallmark for bowlers, among the biggest merits they can attain on the field on an individual basis. The opportunity to bundle half the opposition out is not highly common, which is why it is cherished by those who work the ball.

James Anderson currently has 32 five-wicket hauls and is ranked sixth on the all-time list, but only has one pace bowler above him. New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee holds the third spot with 36 five-wicket hauls.

With a couple of special spells in England's upcoming home season and potentially in the next cycle of the World Test Championship, Anderson could potentially become the pacer with the most number of five-wicket hauls in the longest format.

#3 First pacer to claim 1000 International wickets

While praise lingers on for James Anderson's ongoing exploits, it is easy to forget that he had a rather prolific white-ball career as well, particularly in ODIs. He played 194 ODIs from 2002 till the 2015 World Cup. He claimed 269 wickets at an average of 29.22 and had an economy of 4.92.

Taking his 682 Test wickets and 18 T20I wickets into consideration along with his ODI scalps, he has a total of 969 wickets to his name. He recently went past Glenn McGrath's career tally of 949 international wickets and could go on to become the first pacer to take 1000 wickets across formats in international cricket.

Only two bowlers have gone on to breach the 1000-wicket mark in the history of cricket, namely Muttiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne.

What are some of the other records that James Anderson could potentially break in international cricket? Let us know what you think.

