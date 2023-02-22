3 most batting-friendly stadiums in IPL 2023

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 31 onwards. The tournament, which is unquestionably the largest franchise-based event in the cricketing world, will also mark the arrival of frenzied contests.

With the tournament taking place in India, matches are largely dominated by batters due to the rather flat surfaces on offer. In the upcoming edition, a total of 12 venues will be used and runs are bound to be on offer, with the home and away format making a return for the first time since 2019.

Across the last few years, the tournament has been played across only a limited set of venues. It resulted in tired pitches to an extent, which slowed down the usual fast-paced nature of the league. Low-scoring thrillers were often on show on a recurring basis, something which largely won't be on display considering the varying nature of pitches around the country.

The batters will be looking to make the most of the relatively short boundaries and true bounce of certain wickets, namely the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, among other venues across the campaign.

Here are the three most batting-friendly stadiums in IPL 2023.

#1 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The home ground of the Mumbai Indians (MI) has been host to countless high-scoring thrillers. The red-soil wicket aids bounce, with the pacers having a brief say in the contest with the new ball.

The short boundaries, coupled with the dew factor in the second innings, make it a nightmarish outing for a bowler on most occasions. The average first-innings score at the venue when it comes to T20Is reads 185, a score that most teams would gladly take at the start of the contest.

A large fraction of the matches were hosted by the venue last season, resulting in several memorable high-scoring matches. Batters, especially from the MI camp, will be eager to step out on their home turf on a regular basis. Six-hitters like Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David are expected to have a huge say in the franchise's fortress.

#2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The venue in Delhi recently played host to the second Test between India and Australia. The rather low-scoring affair ended in three days, but when it comes to the shortest format, it is a haven for batters.

The last T20I fixture at the venue yielded over 400 runs. The short boundaries, particularly on the leg side coupled with a flat surface, make it difficult for the bowlers to have a say at this venue.

After seven T20Is at the venue, the average score is 164. The stadium's last IPL match, which came in 2021, saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) score 220-3 on the back of Jos Buttler's maiden IPL hundred. The penultimate clash witnessed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) play a last-ball thriller that yielded 437 runs in 40 overs.

#3 IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Among India's largest venues, the IS Bindra Stadium has witnessed the IPL's fastest fifty among several other memorable clashes. The upcoming season will mark the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) maiden outing at their home venue since the rebranding of Kings XI Punjab.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

#IndvsSA #IndvSA The IS Bindra PCA Stadium at Mohali... the venue for the 2nd T20I The IS Bindra PCA Stadium at Mohali... the venue for the 2nd T20I #IndvsSA #IndvSA https://t.co/9FiCVuHJ4N

Large boundaries have often allowed batters to keep the scoreboard ticking with potent running between the wickets before they can accelerate in the death overs. The venue has also witnessed the fastest IPL fifty in history, scored by KL Rahul off just 14 deliveries.

The ground boasts an average score of 183 across six T20I matches. The most recent encounter in September 2022, saw Australia chase down 209 runs in a thrilling encounter, and more such matches could be on offer when the IPL returns to Mohali after four long years.

PBKS will play two of their home matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala while RR are set to play a couple of home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both venues, Guwahati in particular, hold an excellent batting surface in which the players would relish scoring runs.

While there are other promising venues that promote optimum batting experience, such as the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Eden Gardens, the recent trend has not been as consistent towards run scoring as before.

Who will win IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 3 Ravindra Jadeja records Axar Patel can break soon

Poll : 0 votes