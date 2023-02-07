3 records Ravichandran Ashwin can break in the India-Australia Test series

All eyes will be on a certain Ravichandran Ashwin when India take on Australia in a four-match Test series to be played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, with both teams competing for a spot in the final.

It is no secret that spin plays a vital role in the sub-continent. To that end, the visitors have tried to replicate the ace off-spinner in the nets, calling upon Baroda's Mahesh Pithiya to bowl to them during their training camp in Alur, Bangalore.

Given the success that Ashwin has enjoyed over the Aussies over the years, apart from the fact that he remains one of India's greatest match-winners, he could re-write the record books once the series starts in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

On that note, let's look at three records that he could potentially break in the upcoming Test series.

#1 Fastest Indian to 450 Test wickets

Prasanna @prasannalara

50 Test wickets: Ashwin

100 Test wickets: Ashwin

150 Test wickets: Ashwin

200 Test wickets: Ashwin

250 Test wickets: Ashwin

300 Test wickets: Ashwin

350 Test wickets: Ashwin

400 Test Wickets: Ashwin Fastest Indian to take50 Test wickets: Ashwin100 Test wickets: Ashwin150 Test wickets: Ashwin200 Test wickets: Ashwin250 Test wickets: Ashwin300 Test wickets: Ashwin350 Test wickets: Ashwin400 Test Wickets: Ashwin #Legend Fastest Indian to take 50 Test wickets: Ashwin100 Test wickets: Ashwin150 Test wickets: Ashwin200 Test wickets: Ashwin250 Test wickets: Ashwin300 Test wickets: Ashwin350 Test wickets: Ashwin400 Test Wickets: Ashwin #Legend

Ashwin ought to breach the milestone of 450 wickets in the longest format in the first Test in Nagpur. The ace off-spinner is just one shy of the landmark and is set to become the fastest Indian to the same.

The legendary Anil Kumble currently holds the record, having got there in 93 Tests. Ashwin is set to make his 89th Test appearance in Nagpur and is set to become the second-fastest overall to the 450-wicket mark as well.

Sri Lankan veteran Muttiah Muralitharan holds the overall record by a considerable distance, having taken just 80 Tests to bag 450 wickets. Kumble remains the second-fastest but could see his fellow countryman pip him to the mark in a few days' time.

#2 Most wickets in India-Australia Tests

Ashwin has enjoyed playing against Australia in the longest format, as his record of 89 wickets in just 18 matches suggests. He currently sits fourth on the overall list of wicket-takers in India-Australia Tests, behind Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Nathan Lyon.

While Kumble remains the only bowler to scalp more than 100 wickets in Tests between India and Australia (111), Harbhajan and Lyon have picked up 95 and 94 respectively.

Ashwin could be in a direct tussle with his Australian counterpart Lyon but will fancy his chances of getting to the top of the pile by the end of the series.

Twenty-three wickets in four matches is what he needs for the same, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility, as the Tamil Nadu offie has shown on numerous occasions over time.

#3 Most wickets in a series between India and Australia

Ashwin has managed to bag the most wickets in a Test series against the Aussies is 29. He achieved this feat at home when the hosts whitewashed Australia 4-0 in 2013, allowing him to walk away with the Player of the Series honors.

That said, the record stands with Harbhajan Singh, who snared 32 wickets in just three Tests during the iconic 2001 series between the two sides. His off-spinning successor could have a challenge in equalling or breaching that mark in the upcoming series, considering the quality of bowlers that the hosts have at their disposal.

While the entire pack might share the spoils, it is worth noting that Ashwin has bagged 31 wickets in a series before, doing so against South Africa in 2015. There is no reason why he couldn't possibly repeat the same, especially keeping in mind a host of left-handed batters in the Aussie ranks.

Will Ravichandran Ashwin enjoy a fruitful Test series against Australia? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 5 best knocks by Indian batters in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : Which team will win the first Test in Nagpur? India Australia 0 votes