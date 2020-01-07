3 records Rohit Sharma can break in 2020

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been going from strength to strength in white-ball cricket in the last five years and he is not too far away from achieving legendary status in ODIs and T20Is.

As he is piling on the runs in the limited-over formats of the game, the Indian vice-captain has been breaking and creating quite a few records as well.

At 32 years of age, Rohit is now at the peak of his career and he can be expected to continue his heavy run-scoring streak in all formats of the game for the next couple of years. Rohit has the opportunity to create some new national and world records in 2020.

Here are the three records Rohit Sharma can break in 2020 –

#1 Most T20I matches

Shoaib Malik

Rohit already holds the record of playing the most number of T20I matches for India and he can create that record at the world level as well.

The right-handed batsman has played 104 T20Is so far, which is only seven less than the tally of Shoaib Malik, who is leading the chart in terms of playing the most number of T20Is in world cricket.

Although Rohit has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, he is expected to feature regularly for India after the series.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

The Men in Blue have to play 17 more T20I games after the series against Sri Lanka and before the T20 World Cup later this year. If Rohit remains injury-free, he should be able to go past Malik’s tally with ease.

Malik has not retired from T20I cricket for Pakistan, but he seems to have fallen out of favour with the Pakistani selectors, who are handing opportunities to youngsters. The former Pakistani captain looks unlikely to add to his tally of 111 T20Is that he has played so far.

