3 records Rohit Sharma can break in WTC final 2023

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the WTC final 2023, starting in London on Wednesday, June 7. It will be the first time in 20 years that India battle against Australia in the final match of an ICC tournament.

The last time fans witnessed an India vs Australia final was back in the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where the Aussies thrashed Sourav Ganguly's Men in Blue.

Two decades later, India and Australia will meet in an ICC trophy final, and this time, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team against Pat Cummins' Australia. The two teams met in a four-Test series earlier this year in India, where the Indian team beat the Aussies by 2-1.

The upcoming World Test Championship final will take place in England. The conditions in England are much different from India. Unlike Indian wickets, the pitch at London's Kennington Oval will help the pacers.

Although the conditions will be different, Rohit Sharma will be eagerly waiting to go out in the middle because he won the Man of the Match award in his last Test appearance at the Kennington Oval. Rohit scored 11 & 127 against England to help India record a memorable win at this venue in 2021.

He smashed his maiden Test ton outside India in that match. The Indian skipper will be keen to continue his good form at the Kennington Oval.

On that note, here's a list of the three records which Sharma can break in the upcoming match.

#1 Rohit Sharma can break Sourav Ganguly's record

In his previous Test innings at the Kennington Oval, Sharma played a match-winning knock of 127 runs for India against England. If he plays a similar knock in the WTC final 2023, Rohit can break Sourav Ganguly's record for the highest score by an Indian captain in ICC tournament finals.

Ganguly scored 117 runs in the ICC Knockout Trophy final 2000 against New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if Rohit can break that 23-year-old record.

#2 Rohit Sharma can break Kane Williamson's record in WTC final 2023

Kane Williamson owns the record for the highest individual score by a captain in World Test Championship finals. The New Zealand captain played a match-winning knock of 52 runs against India in the previous WTC final against India in 2021.

If Sharma scores more than 52 runs in any of his two innings against Australia, he will set a new record for the best score by a captain in WTC finals.

#3 Rohit Sharma can break Tim Southee's record in WTC final 2023

Sharma is one of the best hitters of the ball in the modern era. Irrespective of the format that he is playing, the Indian captain has a habit of sending the ball out of the boundary line.

New Zealand's bowling all-rounder Tim Southee owns the record for the most sixes in WTC finals, having hit two maximums in 2021 against India. If Rohit hits three sixes against Australia, he will overtake Southee on the list of most sixes by a batter in World Test Championship finals.

Poll : 0 votes