3 records that Shubman Gill broke during his 126*-run knock in the 3rd T20I vs NZ 

Continuing his surreal white-ball form, Shubman Gill slammed a masterful century in the ongoing third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

After his record-breaking ODI series against the Kiwis, Gill made a remarkable 63-ball 126* in the series decider.

Opening the innings with Ishan Kishan, Gill lost his partner in the second over. While No. 3 batter Rahul Tripathi came in and made a quick-fire 44 (off 22 balls), he also perished in the ninth over.

Gill, remaining imperturbed at the other end, cashed in on the terrific batting conditions in Ahmedabad and stamped his authority on the Kiwi bowlers. The talented youngster first placed his shots to perfection in the powerplay before taking on the Kiwi spinners at the halfway mark.

After reaching his maiden T20I fifty in 35 balls, Gill let loose in the second half of the innings. The right-hander clobbered 73 runs in the last 25 he faced, smashing a total of 12 fours and seven sixes en route to his unbeaten knock.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also played a decent innings of 30 runs off 17 balls, which helped India propel to a mammoth first-innings score of 234/4.

The Men in Blue skittled out New Zealand for just 66, eventually winning the encounter by a record 169 runs (the biggest T20I win by runs remaining against a Test-playing nation).

Shubman Gill shattered multiple records in the third T20I due to his heroic batting effort. We look at three records he broke in Ahmedabad.

#3 Only the fifth Indian to score an international hundred in all three formats

With his maiden T20I century on Wednesday, Gill became only the fifth Indian batter ever to smash an international ton in all three formats.

Gill has been one of India's best batters over the past year. He scored his maiden ODI ton against Zimbabwe in August of 2022 before reaching his first Test century against Bangladesh in December of 2022.

After smashing 126* on Wednesday, he joined Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as players who have scored at least one international century in all formats.

#2 Youngest T20I centurion for India

With his ton against the Kiwis, the Punjab lad became the youngest Indian to smash a hundred in T20 internationals.

Gill got to his century at the age of 23 years and 146 days old, beating Suresh Raina's record by a whisker. Raina was 23 years and 156 days old when he registered his only T20I century against South Africa in 2010.

#1 Highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is

Gill's 126* off 63 balls is also now the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 internationals. Kohli previously held the record when he smashed a superlative 122 off 61 against Afghanistan at the 2022 Asia Cup in September last year.

Interestingly, both Gill and Kohli scored their respective centuries while opening the innings, with the former outscoring Kohli by three runs.

