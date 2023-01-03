3 records Smriti Mandhana can break in 2023

India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhana had a terrific 2022 with the bat, even as her team enjoyed mixed fortunes.

The elegant 26-year-old batter was the second-leading run-getter for India Women in 2022 in ODIs, scoring 696 runs in 15 matches at an average of 49.71 and a strike rate of 81.21, with one hundred and six fifties.

Only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (754 runs in 17 matches) scored more runs for India Women’s in ODIs in 2022.

In T20Is, Mandhana was India Women’s leading run-getter in 2022, and the fourth highest overall. She smashed 594 runs in 23 games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 133.48, with five fifties and a best of 79*.

Only Kavisha Egodage (696), Esha Oza (675), and Theertha Satish (658) scored more runs than the India Women’s opener in 2022 in T20Is.

Can Smriti Mandhana register these records in 2023?

The left-handed batter broke a few records in 2022, including one of her own! She smashed a 23-ball fifty in the Commonwealth Games semi-final against England - the fastest T20I by an Indian Women's cricketer.

She is second as well as third on the list, having slammed half-centuries off 24 and 25 balls. In the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, she clobbered another 25-ball fifty.

Considering the prolific form that Mandhana displayed in 2022, we predict three batting records she could break in 2023.

#1 Most runs by an India Women’s batter in a calendar year in ODIs

Deepti Sharma scored 787 runs in ODIs in 2017. Pic: Getty Images

The record for most runs scored by an India Women’s batter in a calendar year in ODIs is held by all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The 25-year-old accumulated 787 runs in 20 matches at an average of 49.18 and a strike rate of 70.51. Sharma had a fabulous year with the willow in ODIs in 2017, registering a hundred and seven fifties.

The batter’s career-best ODI score of 188 off 160 balls came in 2017, against Ireland Women in Potchefstroom during the Women's Quadrangular Series in South Africa. In the same year, former India Women’s captain Mithali Raj hammered 783 runs in 19 games at a stupendous average of 71.18, with one hundred and nine fifties.

Mandhana had her most prolific year in ODIs in 2022. She played 15 matches and smashed 696 runs at an average of 49.71 and a strike rate of 81.21, with one hundred and six fifties.

Smriti Mandhana @mandhana_smriti Our best wasn't good enough, but we'll keep improving. For us, the series has been a huge learning experience. It was great to see you all out in large numbers and to see you support us. We appreciate it very much. We will work hard to make everyone proud. Our best wasn't good enough, but we'll keep improving. For us, the series has been a huge learning experience. It was great to see you all out in large numbers and to see you support us. We appreciate it very much. We will work hard to make everyone proud. https://t.co/tqljZSSuRL

If she continues her excellent form with the willow, there is no reason why the prolific opener cannot break the record for most runs by an India Women’s batter in a calendar year in ODIs.

#2 Most hundreds by an Indian Women’s batter in ODIs

Mithali Raj ended his career with seven ODI tons. Pic: Getty Images

Mithali holds the record for most hundreds by an India Women’s batter in ODIs. In 232 matches, she scored seven tons to go with her 64 half-centuries. Mandhana is second on the illustrious list. In 77 games, she has five hundreds, apart from 25 fifties.

With Mithali having retired from international cricket, Mandhana has a great chance of going past the legendary cricketer and becoming the player with the most ODI tons among India Women batters. The 26-year-old scored one of her five tons in 2022 - a sublime 123 off 119 balls against West Indies Women in the World Cup match in Hamilton.

The opener, however, could face competition from none other than her skipper Harmanpreet, who also has five ODI hundreds to her name from 124 matches. It would be interesting to see if either of them can go past Mithali’s record in 2023.

#3 Most 50-plus scores in T20Is

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates. Pic: Getty Images

Mandhana already holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in women’s T20Is by an Indian. She has 19 half-centuries to her credit. The previous Indian record was held by former skipper Mithali, who ended her T20I career with 17 50-plus scores.

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates is at the top of the list of players with the most 50-plus scores in women’s T20Is - 24. She has one hundred and 23 half-centuries to her name. She is followed by West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor - 21. Apart from Mithali, the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning also have 17 fifty-plus scores in T20Is.

Smriti Mandhana @mandhana_smriti Incredible team. Incredible effort. A seventh Asia Cup for India. Can't wait to win many more with this bunch. Incredible team. Incredible effort. A seventh Asia Cup for India. Can't wait to win many more with this bunch. 🇮🇳 😇 https://t.co/c1UKm3uohZ

There is stiff competition in this department. But if Mandhana has an extraordinary 2023 and a few of her competitors fail to live up to expectations, the India Women's opener might still find herself at the top of the table towards the end of the year. Highly improbable, but not impossible.

