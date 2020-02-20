×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 records Virat Kohli could break before IPL 2020

Fambeat Cricket
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 19:59 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Breaking and creating records is not something new for Virat Kohli, but the Indian captain is on the verge of breaking three records in a very short period of time.

Kohli has had a wonderful run as a skipper since he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni. The 31-year-old is already India’s most successful captain in Test match cricket and is the first Indian skipper ever to win a Test series in Australia.

While Kohli has accomplished a lot collectively with the Indian team, his personal performances have not taken a dip because of the extra responsibility of captaincy. He continues to pile runs for India in all formats of the game. India are set to play two away Tests against New Zealand and three ODIs against South Africa at home before the IPL.

Here are the three records Kohli can break before IPL 2020:

#3 Most Man of the Match awards as captain

Kohli with a Man of the match award
Kohli with a Man of the match award

Ricky Ponting won Man of the Match awards 28 times as a captain, while Kohli has won it 27 times so far. It’s not easy to win Man of the Match awards twice in a row in a Test series, particularly in New Zealand, where the conditions are tough from a batsman’s point of view.

However, given Kohli’s ability as a batsman in red-ball cricket, there is no reason why he can’t do it. The last time India played a Test series in New Zealand, Kohli scored 214 runs in two Test matches at an average of over 70.

In case, Kohli doesn’t manage to replicate his previous success in New Zealand, he will be in with a chance to break Ponting's record in the home ODI series against South Africa.

Advertisement

#2 Most hundreds as captain

Ponting and Kohli
Ponting and Kohli

Kohli has, so far, scored 41 hundreds captaining the Indian team in all formats combined. Ponting also crossed the three-figure mark 41 times during his reign as the Australian captain.

When Kohli takes the field against New Zealand in the first Test match in Wellington tomorrow, he will have the opportunity to go past Ponting.

Kohli is only 31 years of age, and the way he is captaining the Indian team, it seems he might stay at the helm for a few more years, meaning he might finish way ahead of Ponting with his tally of hundreds as a captain. 

Kohli has scored at least a hundred in every Test series he has played outside the subcontinent in the last two years and there is a strong possibility he will do that in the Test upcoming series against New Zealand as well.

Kohli couldn’t score big in the T20Is and ODIs played earlier on this New Zealand tour, but he didn’t look out of form. He was hitting the ball well but just couldn’t bat for long periods. He will be keen to do that in the Test matches coming up.

#1 First Asian captain to score hundreds in all SENA countries 

Kohli against Australia
Kohli against Australia

Kohli has already scored hundreds in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, but his hundred in New Zealand in 2014 came while playing under the captaincy of Dhoni.

However, on this tour, Kohli is in charge of the Indian team himself and if he scores a hundred in the upcoming Test series, he will be the first Asian captain ever to score hundreds in all SENA countries.

The conditions in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia are always tricky for Asian batsmen as they grow up playing in completely different kinds of conditions back home. The pitches in Asia are low and slow, while those in SENA countries have pace and bounce, and the ball swings and seams as well.

There have been some great Asian batsmen who captained their sides on the tour of SENA countries, but none of them went on to score hundreds in all SENA countries. It will be an incredible feat for Kohli if he achieves it in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 19:59 IST
IPL 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us