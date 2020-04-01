3 Rohit Sharma ODI Records that may remain unbroken for a long time

A look at 3 Rohit Sharma records in one-day international cricket.

The right-hander has a prolific record in the ODI format of the game.

Dnanath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Rohit Sharma

From getting overlooked from the 2011 World Cup squad to smashing 5 tons in the 2019 World Cup - Rohit Sharma has come a long way. The swashbuckling Indian opener has carved his niche over the years in his playing career and has undoubtedly become an indispensable part of the Indian side.

The right-hander has etched many records in his career that has now spanned almost 13 years, and his stats across formats prove his worth with the bat.

In 224 ODIs, the 32-year old has amassed 9115 runs at an impressive average of 49.27 which includes 29 tons and 43 half-centuries. In T20Is, the Mumbaikar has garnered 2713 runs at an average of 31.90 from 107 matches. He also has 4 centuries and 20 half-centuries under his belt.

Since his debut in 2007, Sharma has left no stone unturned to make his presence felt on the international stage. On that note, let us have a look at 3 Rohit Sharma records that may remain unbroken for a long time.

# 1: Highest Individual Score in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has the highest individual ODI score Rohit Sharma had a sensational World Cup 2019 Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double-hundred in 2017

Sharma became the 3rd Cricketer, emulating Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, to score an ODI double-hundred when he did so in 2013. Taking the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in the 7th ODI of the 2013 home series in Bengaluru, the right-hander blazed his way to a 158-ball-209 courtesy 16 sixes and 12 fours.

A year later, Sharma went on to rewrite the history books by becoming the only batsman to post a 250-plus score in ODI cricket.

After getting dropped on 4 in the Kolkata ODI against Sri Lanka, Sharma started slow and reached his century off 100 balls. However, he soon accelerated in his inimitable way, blitzing 164 runs off the following 73 deliveries that came his way to register the highest ODI score by any player.

# 2: 5 Centuries in a single edition of the World Cup

Advertisement

Performing well for the national team in a prestigious event like the World Cup is a dream for any international player. 'Hitman' showcased his run-scoring spree in the 2019 World Cup where he became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

The right-hander scored hundreds against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as he helped India finish the league stage as table-toppers although he missed out on a big score in the semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Nevertheless, Sharma had a sensational World Cup in 2019 as he amassed 648 runs in 9 games at an impressive average of 81 with 5 centuries and 1 half-century. The right-hander now has six centuries, spanning two World Cups, and is currently tied with compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in the tournament.

Considering the pressure to perform at the marquee event, it will surely be a daunting task for any player attempting to emulate or surpass Sharma’s record for most centuries in a single World Cup.

# 3: Three double-centuries in ODIs

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Sharma had an added responsibility of leading the team in the second ODI in Mohali in the 3-match series against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sharma's love-affair with the island nation continued as he smashed his way to a third ODI double hundred, in the process becoming the first player to score multiple ODI double hundreds against any opposition.

The Mumbai Indians captain bided his time, initially allowing his opening parter Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 69) to attack the opposition bowlers, as the opening duo completed their 12th century stand to lay the foundation for a big total.

After reaching his 100 off 115 balls, the right-hander shifted gears with ease, blasting his next 100 runs off just 36 balls to score his third ODI double century. The impressive 208-run knock was weaved with 13 fours and 12 sixes as he steered India to a massive total of 392 runs.

Among 6 players to have scored a ODI double hundred, only Sharma has accomplished the same multiple times. Considering the same, it looks likely that another player emulating or surpassing Sharma's record may not happen any time soon.