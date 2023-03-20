3 rookie Australian fast bowlers who got Virat Kohli out early in their career

Virat Kohli has established himself as an all-time great following his consistent exploits across all three formats for well over a decade. His wicket is the dream scalp of the majority of the bowlers on the circuit, irrespective of whether it be rookies or veterans, but more prominent among the former.

Kohli's wicket, apart from the impact it brings on the contest, is also a huge confidence booster for bowlers as well. Additionally, the former India captain has cultivated a reputation for losing his wicket to rookie bowlers, especially debutants, over the years.

A statistic mentions that the batting ace has been dismissed 19 times against players making their debuts, with the most recent one being Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy. The battle between the duo was a constant one throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Even in Team India's most-recent endavour, the 10-wicket defeat to Australia in Vishakapatnam, Kohli lost his wicket to Nathan Ellis. The right-arm pacer has made only a handful of appearances in national colors and had also dismissed the batter during the T20 series in September 2022.

On that note, here are three such Australian rookie pacers like Nathan Ellis, who managed to get the wicket of Virat Kohli, early in their career.

#1 James Pattinson

The talented right-arm speedster was a menace at the peak of his prowess. Unfortunately, his career was riddled with injuries. However, across his staggered career, he managed to leave a set of imprints.

He made his debut at the age of 21 against New Zealand and found himself facing India in only his second Test series.

Playing only his fourth Test, Pattinson trapped Kohli, who was also on his maiden tour of Australia, lbw for just nine runs in the infamous Sydney Test in 2012.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

Sehwag

Laxman

Tendulkar

Kohli



A Test match to remember back in 2012 for James Pattinson, who turns 29 today. GambhirSehwagLaxmanTendulkarKohliA Test match to remember back in 2012 for James Pattinson, who turns 29 today. Gambhir ✅Sehwag ✅Laxman ✅Tendulkar ✅Kohli ✅A Test match to remember back in 2012 for James Pattinson, who turns 29 today. https://t.co/p9OzudXPv0

The duo have faced each other across six innings, but the dismissal in the Sydney Test marked the only occasion where Pattinson claimed Kohli's wicket.

#2 Pat Cummins

The current Australian ODI and Test skipper made his debut against South Africa after only playing three first-class games.

He took seven wickets in his first ever Test outing and went onto become an integral part of the bowling unit.

However, Cummins' next Test came six years later, where he did get the prized wicket of the ace batter during the third match of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-arm pacer also managed to dismiss Kohli during his rookie days as a white-ball bowler.

In only his eighth T20 appearance, aged 19, he bowled a match-winning spell of 2-16 against India in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

The spell included the wicket of the former skipper, who could only score 15 runs as India slumped to a nine-wicket loss, costing them a place in the knockouts.

#3 Jason Behrendorff

The left-arm seamer was responsible for one of Kohli's four T20I ducks. Playing only his second match in national colors, Behrendorff ran through the Indian batting unit with figures of 4-21, which included the wicket of the former skipper as well.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell as Australia registered a comfortable eight-wicket win after bowling out India for 118 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

He has since gone onto play with the legendary batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well during the 2022 season.

While he failed to garner a single appearance under Faf du Plessis' regime, the duo must have had their fair share of interaction in the nets.

It is also to be noted that Behrendoff has dismissed Kohli in the IPL while representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) .

Who will be the next Australian rookie pacer to get the better of the ace batter? Let us know what you think.

