3 shortest completed Tests in terms of balls bowled

The recently-concluded day-night Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad lasted only two days. It was the fastest concluded Test match since 1935 and the seventh-shortest completed Test overall in terms of balls played.

The match left fans, pundits and former cricketers divided. While one half slammed the Motera wicket, others slammed the batsmen's technique. Out of the 30 wickets that fell, 28 were taken by spinners.

The debate surrounding the wicket isn't going to die down any time soon.

But as the arguments continue, let's take a look at the three shortest completed Test matches in terms of balls bowled:

#1 Australia vs South Africa, 5th Test, Melbourne (1932)

The 5th Test of South Africa's tour of Australia in 1932 saw the visiting batsmen manage just 36 and 45 in the two innings respectively.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas were all out for 36 runs in the first innings, thanks to Bert Ironmonger and Laurie Nash's brilliant showing with the ball. In reply, the hosts managed to post 155 runs on the board, securing a crucial lead of 119 runs.

South Africa's poor effort with the bat continued. They only managed to score nine runs more than the first innings total, getting all out for 45 and losing the match by an innings and 72 runs.

The match lasted for only 656 balls, making it the shortest completed Test match ever.

#2 England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Bridgetown (1935)

The first Test of the four-match series turned out to be humiliating for hosts West Indies as they were thrashed by four wickets at Bridgetown.

Ken Farnes and George Paine ran riot after England elected to bowl first, dismissing West Indies for a paltry score of 102. Only two visiting batsmen managed to cross the single-digit mark.

The English camp made a smart move, declaring their first innings at 81 for seven and forcing the hosts to bat again on a tricky wicket. West Indies declared their innings at 51 for six, setting up a target of 73 runs for England.

The visitors lost a couple of wickets early on, but Wally Hammond made a match-winning contribution of 29 runs to secure a crucial win which eventually decided the outcome of the series.

The game lasted for only 672 balls, making it the second-shortest completed Test match ever.

#3 England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Manchester (1888)

The Ashes rivalry is one of the most competitive rivalries of all time. It has produced some of the most famous Tests of all time.

England and Australia came into this match with the 1888 Ashes series tied at 1-1. After winning the toss, English skipper WG Grace elected to bat first.

But Charlie Turner's five-for left the hosts in tatters, who managed 172 runs in the first innings.

Australia made a steady start but once Bobby Peel drew first blood, everything came crashing down for the visiting side. They were dismissed for 81 runs with Peel scalping seven wickets.

Leading by 91 runs, England enforced a follow-on on the Aussies. Peel continued the good work with the ball, scalping four wickets, while George Lohmann picked up three to bowl out Australia for 70 runs. England won by an innings and 21 runs to seal the series 2-1.

The match lasted just 788 deliveries.