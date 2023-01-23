 3 sidelined players who may not be able to make a comeback to the Indian team in 2023

Team India have started 2023 well, but they will know that they have a long year ahead of them in all three formats.

The ODI format will see the much-awaited home World Cup, while India also have a very realistic chance of making the final of the ongoing World Test Championship. The T20I format, meanwhile, will witness a change in approach after successive T20 World Cup disappointments.

As the Men in Blue move towards a revamped side across formats, a few big names who are currently not in the mix might find themselves ignored. Here are three sidelined players who might find it tough to make a comeback to the Indian team in 2023.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan lost his place in the Indian ODI side after a poor run with the bat in 2022, where both his average and his strike rate left a lot to be desired. Although he even captained the team in a few assignments last year, he was dropped for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and hasn't been in the scheme of things since.

Ishan Kishan smacked a double ton against Bangladesh, while Shubman Gill has plundered runs since making his debut and recently entered the 200 club himself. Rohit Sharma is a fixture at the top of the order despite his lack of big scores, so the door to the ODI side is anything but ajar for Dhawan. The veteran southpaw might find it difficult to stage a comeback even if he scores a mountain of runs in other competitions.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha

Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 3

After Rishabh Pant met with an accident, some fans and experts thought Wriddhiman Saha would be considered for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran keeper is still one of the best in the country with the gloves on, and India don't have any tried-and-tested names to replace Pant.

But the selectors stuck to their guns, naming KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan in the squad for the Australia Tests. With KL Rahul's wicket-keeping improving by the day as well, India might not need to take another look at Saha, who is 38 years old. It would be a major surprise if the Bengal-born player turns out for the national side again.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Ajinkya Rahane has had some big scores in domestic cricket of late, but he has been rather inconsistent even then. A player who continues to speak about his accomplishments in the hope of making a comeback to the Test side, the middle-order batter is now barely in the reckoning.

Shreyas Iyer had an excellent year in Test cricket as India's No. 5, while others like Shubman Gill have been earmarked for middle-order roles. Sarfaraz Khan has been plundering runs in domestic cricket, and it won't be long before he earns a call-up to the national red-ball side.

Rahane might be inclined to take a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara's book, but he arguably doesn't have what it takes to succeed at the Test level anymore. He should be on the sidelines throughout 2023.

