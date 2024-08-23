Asitha Fernando has recently garnered attention for his exceptional performance in the first Test against England at Old Trafford. His impressive figures of 3/68, including key dismissals of England captain Ollie Pope and the seasoned Joe Root on Day 2, position him as an upcoming star in the Sri Lankan bowling lineup.

However, what truly sets Fernando apart is his ability to swing the ball both ways with remarkable control, a skill that has drawn comparisons to one of Pakistan's most skilled bowlers, Mohammad Asif.

The comparison comes from none other than Sri Lanka's bowling coach, Aaqib Javed, a former Pakistani fast bowler himself, who is known for his eye for talent and deep understanding of fast bowling mechanics. Javed, who once handpicked Mohammad Asif for the Pakistan team, sees similar qualities in Fernando.

"I told him that after Mohammad Asif of Pakistan, I saw that quality in him. Not many people know about his ability. Without changing his wrist, he can swing the ball both ways," Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"Asitha is so gifted, and they [the batters] even don't know which way it will go," Javed added.

Given these glowing comparisons from a coach who understands the intricacies of fast bowling, it is worth looking at the similarities between Mohammad Asif and Asitha Fernando.

3 similarities between Mohammad Asif and Asitha Fernando

#3 Exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways

One of the most striking similarities between Mohammad Asif and Asitha Fernando is their exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways. This skill is particularly challenging to master, as it requires precise control over seam position and wrist movement.

Asif was known for his near-magical ability to swing the ball without any discernible change in his wrist position, making it extremely difficult for batters to read his deliveries. His control over the swing, whether it was conventional or reverse, allowed him to outfox some of the world's best batters during his career.

Asitha Fernando, as noted by Aaqib Javed, exhibits a similar capability. Javed pointed out that Fernando can swing the ball in both directions without altering his wrist position, a rare and valuable skill in fast bowling. This ability not only enhances Fernando's effectiveness in varying conditions but also adds a layer of unpredictability that keeps batters on edge.

#2 Skiddy pace and deceptive bowling

Another similarity between the two bowlers is their skiddy pace, which complements their swing bowling. Mohammad Asif, despite not being the fastest bowler, had a skiddy pace that often caught batters off guard. His deliveries would seem to zip off the pitch, adding an extra element of difficulty for the batters, who already struggled with his swing.

Asitha Fernando shares this attribute. His skiddy pace, combined with his ability to swing the ball, makes him one of the most threatening bowlers in the Sri Lankan lineup. Even though Fernando concedes runs at times, his ability to extract movement off the pitch and through the air, coupled with the skiddiness of his deliveries, creates significant challenges for opposition batters.

This combination of swing and skiddy pace is what makes both Asif and Fernando particularly effective in all conditions.

#1 Ability to dismiss key batters at crucial moments

Another similarity between Mohammad Asif and Asitha Fernando is their knack for dismissing key batters at critical junctures in a match. Asif's career was marked by his ability to pick up wickets when his team needed them the most, often removing top-order batters.

Asitha Fernando, though still early in his career, has shown a similar tendency. In the first Test against England at Old Trafford, Fernando's dismissals of Ollie Pope and Joe Root were game-changing moments that helped Sri Lanka pose a challenge. These were not just any wickets but the scalps of two of England's most important batters, showcasing Fernando's ability to rise to the occasion when his team needs him most.

His dismissal of Ollie Pope with an unplayable inswinger, that brought the stumps into play, reflects a similar skillset that Asif possessed, of targeting the stumps by bringing the inswinger into play.

