3 similarities between the round-robin stage of the 2019 and 2023 World Cups

The round-robin stage of the 2023 World Cup has officially concluded, with India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia being the four teams to make it through to the semifinals.

While India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semifinal in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, South Africa and Australia will look to put their history behind them in the second final-four clash. The similarities don't stop there, though.

Over the last two World Cups, we have seen many common factors between the two round-robin stages. Here are three of them.

#3 Pakistan and New Zealand were locked in an NRR battle

Pakistan and New Zealand played out a high-scoring rain-interrupted classic

This is a rather strange coincidence. Despite the nature of the format, which sees each team play every other side once, Pakistan and New Zealand found themselves in a similar situation towards the end of the league stage, four years apart.

In their final league meeting against Bangladesh back in 2019, Pakistan needed to win by 311 runs to keep their semifinal hopes alive by taking their net run rate above New Zealand's. That obviously didn't happen, and they missed out on the final four to the Kiwis.

This time around, too, the Men in Green found themselves in a virtually impossible situation. They were eliminated from contention at the toss against England, and even if the coin had favored them, their chances of making the semifinals were next to zero.

New Zealand scraped through in 2023 as well, setting up another semifinal clash against the table-toppers, India.

#2 Bangladesh and Sri Lanka underwhelmed despite greater potential

Stability is something that has always eluded Bangladesh

Ten-team World Cups have ensured that high hopes have been pinned on sides who aren't exactly heavyweights yet but have been penciled in as those that can make the grade in the near future.

Sri Lanka, looking to return to their glory days, and Bangladesh, looking to establish themselves as a force in international cricket, are two teams that belong to that bracket.

Unfortunately, though, both sides have had disappointing campaigns in the last two World Cups. While Sri Lanka finished sixth in the 2019 edition with only three wins from nine matches, Bangladesh were eighth with one less point.

Neither the Lankan Lions nor the Bangla Tigers have been able to find that one campaign that catapults them into the same conversation as the likes of India, Australia, Pakistan, and England. Instability in selection and leadership, as well as off-field drama, has been a massive stumbling block.

#1 India were dominant throughout

Rohit Sharma has had an excellent tournament

Despite their semifinal loss to New Zealand, India had a dominant campaign in 2019. Their only defeat in the league stage came against England, and they finished atop the points table.

Four years on, this time at home, the Men in Blue have taken it a step further. They steamrolled every opposition they faced to get through the round-robin phase unbeaten, with 18 points to their credit.

Can India go one step further in the knockouts as well, and avenge their 2019 loss to New Zealand?

