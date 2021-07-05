IND vs SL: 3 slots India will look to finalize ahead of T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup just three months away, Team India is gearing up to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series starting July 13 in Colombo.

With as many as six uncapped players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India side will have lots of fresh faces. Many of these cricketers will be vying for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Although India's white-ball regulars are expected to board a flight to the UAE, a few places still under consideration could be decided based on the outcome of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

In this article, we look at three slots India will look to finalize ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

#3. Reserve opener for T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan will look to cement his place in the T20 World Cup squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be competing for the third opener slot at the T20 World Cup on the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Padikkal and Gaikwad will look to emulate their recent success in the IPL. Meanwhile, Dhawan, who has averaged 28 with a strike-rate of 120 for India since January 2020, will be desperate to prove his mettle and stamp his authority ahead of the tournament.

Given the star-studded Indian batting order, the Sri Lanka series could decide the fate of only one of the three openers.

#2. Second wicketkeeper-batter

Ishan Kishan was impressive in his debut series againsr England

Rahul Dravid and co. will be tasked with the responsibility of deciding the backup keeping option ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With Rishabh Pant most likely to don the gloves for India in the world event, the onus will be on Sanju Samson and young Ishan Kishan to fight for a place in the T20 squad.

Although Ishan Kishan currently holds an edge with his ability to double up as an opener, a good Sri Lanka series could turn the fortunes in favor of the Rajasthan Royals captain.

The series is expected to be a fierce battle between the two prolific batters fighting for a solitary place in the T20 World Cup squad.

#1. Additional spin bowler

Varun Chakravarthy will hope to be a part of the T20 World Cup team. [Credit: BCCI/IPL]

Conditions in the UAE during October-November are likely to assist spinners and the team management will be looking to zero in on the ideal combination for the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Out of quarantine 👍



Fun activities 😎#TeamIndia made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo 👌 👌 - by @28anand & @ameyatilak



Watch the full video to witness how the fun unfolded 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/k3BiqHW1VM pic.twitter.com/d7XySHAI2O — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

While India have as many as six spinners in the mix for the island tour, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will be in the spotlight.

Kuldeep, who last played a T20 for India in July 2020, will be hoping to get a good run, while Chahal will be eager to put his barren 2021 form behind him.

However, the player everyone will be eager to look at will be Varun Chakravarthy. The KKR tweaker, who has impressed in the IPL over the last two years, will be aiming to make it into the T20 World Cup squad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar