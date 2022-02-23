3 Sri Lankan players who can pose a threat to India in the T20 series

Sri Lanka will take on India in a 3-match T20I series after they were beaten 4-1 by Australia in their last series. India, on the other hand, will come into this series after blanking West Indies 3-0.

On paper, the hosts look favourites and the visitors will need to be at their absolute best if they have to challenge Rohit Sharma and Co.

Sri Lanka have been dealt a major blow as their premier all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has all but been ruled out of the T20I series after returning another positive COVID-19 test. However, they have a number of key players who can still pose problems for India.

In this article, we take a look at three Sri Lankan players who can challenge India.

3) Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been a solid presence for the side.

The young right-hander has been a solid presence for Sri Lanka over the last year. He comes into this series after emerging as the leading run-scorer in the series against Australia - 184 runs in five matches - and will be key to Sri Lanka's chances in this series.

As far as his overall numbers are concerned, Nissanka has scored 486 runs in 16 innings at an average of 30.37. He generally drops the anchor and allows the other stroke-makers to express themselves.

However, if Nissanka has to play match-winning innings, he needs to bolster his strike rate. In his career so far, he has scored his runs at a strike rate of 117.

Rex Clementine @RexClementine After a tough introduction into white ball cricket, Pathum Nissanka has found his feet with 2 half-centuries in the series. He’s closing in on 1000 runs across all formats. How well Mickey Arthur has groomed these young players. Threw them to deep end and then gave the long rope. After a tough introduction into white ball cricket, Pathum Nissanka has found his feet with 2 half-centuries in the series. He’s closing in on 1000 runs across all formats. How well Mickey Arthur has groomed these young players. Threw them to deep end and then gave the long rope. https://t.co/EMge2rOBUA

2) Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera can be a threat with his pace and bounce.

Dushmantha Chameera has been one of the most improved bowlers for Sri Lanka in the last 15 months. In the last series against Australia, he picked up seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.65. He has pace and has found a control that makes him a threat for opposition batters.

Chameera was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL mega-auction for ₹2 crores. As far as his numbers in T20Is are concerned, Chameera has picked up 43 wickets in as many matches at an average of 27.86 and an economy rate of 7.86.

Chameera will be a factor with the new ball and then in the death once again with his variations. Apart from this, he can also wield the willow if needed.

1) Dinesh Chandimal

With his experience, Dinesh Chandimal can make a difference for his team.

Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper batter has the experience to make a difference in this series. In his career so far, Chandimal has not managed to nail down a spot in any format since he has not been consistent. Chandimal will have another chance to stake a claim in this side as the T20 World Cup is set to be held later this year.

If we take a look at his numbers, in 159 T20 matches, Chandimal has scored 3745 runs at a strike rate of 119. In T20Is, he has managed to score 1021 runs in 65 matches at a strike rate of 104. He has all the talent and ability to make his presence felt and could be a challenge for India in the series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar