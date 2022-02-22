3 opening combinations Team India can try against Sri Lanka in the T20I series 

Team India had an impressive run in the T20Is against West Indies in the recently-concluded home series. After hammering them 3-0 in the one-dayers, they got the better of their opponents by the same margin in the T20I series as well. West Indies ran them close in a couple of games but, eventually, India were the better side.

The Men in Blue have no time to rest on their laurels as they have already begun preparations for their next assignment - a home series against Sri Lanka, which begins with the first of three T20Is in Lucknow on February 24. The hosts will look to continue ticking more boxes as they attempt to zero in on players who could be part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Will Team India experiment with openers?

Ever since they made the decision to drop Shikhar Dhawan from the T20I squad, Team India have struggled to find a settled opening pair. Let’s look at three combinations the hosts can try out against the Lankans.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Pics: Getty Images

With KL Rahul being ruled out of the Sri Lanka series as well, skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could be the first-choice opening combination. The pair did not work against West Indies but they opened together in only two games. Kishan in particular struggled for rhythm.

The duo added 64 in 7.3 overs in the first match but Rohit was the dominant partner, hammering 40 in only 19 deliveries. Kishan hung around for a few more overs but never looked in control. He was eventually dismissed for a labored 35 off 42 balls. In the second match, Kishan again failed and was dismissed for 2 off 10, the opening partnership lasting under two overs.

There is no certainty as of now over whether Rahul will open at the T20 World Cup in Australia or bat in the middle order. Even if he is chosen to bat at the top during the International Cricket Council (ICC) event, it is important to have at least one backup opener ready. The think tank will be mindful of the fact that both Rahul and Rohit have had their fair share of injury woes. Among the available options, Kishan looks the best bet provided he is in form.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer can be a possible opening option for Team India. Pic: Getty Images

Venkatesh Iyer did an excellent job for Team India as a finisher in the T20I series against West Indies. But he has proved himself to be an opener as well in the T20 format. He came to prominence in the second half of IPL 2021, opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and leading the renaissance for the team with his fearless batting approach.

With experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returning to the team following his recovery from injury, it might not be a bad idea to push Iyer up the order and see what he has to offer. The 27-year-old has the strokes to clear the field and take advantage of the field restrictions. This is one aspect where Team India have struggled over the last couple of years. They need to fix this ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played later this year.

Come to think of it, Rohit and Iyer can give India a right-left combination at the top of the batting order. If the duo fare well against Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue can seriously think about carrying on with the combination going forward.

#3 Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the openers in the Team India squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is. Pic: IPLT20.COM

In the third T20I against West Indies, Team India opened with Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The partnership did not last long as the latter was dismissed for 4. However, it was only one innings and Gaikwad deserves a longer rope to prove his worth at the T20I level. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented young batters in the country.

Gaikwad impressed everyone with a spectacular showing in the IPL 2021 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), claiming the Orange Cap by amassing 635 runs. He carried on his rich vein of form into the domestic season as well. The 25-year-old hit four centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, three of them in consecutive matches.

A standout feature of the elegant right-hander’s batting is that he can score quickly without resorting to slogging. Gaikwad can find the gaps with proper cricketing strokes and hit over the top as well in the powerplay. He deserves a few chances to prove that he can translate his domestic and IPL form into international success as well.

Edited by Samya Majumdar